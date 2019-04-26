Perez eyes ‘big step forward’ for Barcelona

19/10/2018 Stroll investment will boost Force India – Perez Oct.19 (GMM) Sergio Perez thinks a cash injection will push Force India forwards in 2019. Although it was an open secret in the F1 paddock, the Mexican was in Austin finally announced as […]
08/02/2019 F1 ‘has gotten used to me’ – Perez Feb.8 (GMM) Sergio Perez is keen to make some noise with his performances in 2019. Now 29, the Mexican is a F1 veteran, with over 150 grands prix to his name. And yet, 2018 was a very […]
17/03/2019 Racing Point is ‘my project’ – Perez Mar.17 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he sees Racing Point as his "project" in F1. Earlier, the Mexican was targeting a return to a top team such as Ferrari. But last year, when he forced […]
31/08/2018 Perez plays down McLaren speculation Aug.31 (GMM) Sergio Perez has played down speculation linking him with McLaren for 2019. Earlier, it seemed clear that the Mexican, having participated in the legal moves that triggered […]
05/03/2019 Perez no longer planning Ferrari future Mar.5 (GMM) Sergio Perez is looking ahead to a "major improvement" for his car in Melbourne. Racing Point - formerly Force India - had a particularly low-profile winter test season, with […]
20/08/2018 Perez rejected Renault move Aug.20 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he rejected an offer to join Renault. Renault will line up with Daniel Ricciardo alongside Nico Hulkenberg next year, but Mexican Perez says he could have […]
04/09/2016 Perez not confirming Force India stay rumours Sep.4 (GMM) Sergio Perez says his plans for the 2017 season are not quite ready to be revealed. On Saturday, British television announced at Monza that the Mexican will definitely be […]
10/08/2018 Perez assessing ‘options’ outside Force India Aug.10 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he has "a number of options" to keep driving in formula one next year. The Mexican was recently among those who triggered Force India's administration and […]
08/01/2019 Perez a good comparison for Stroll – Dumontier Jan.8 (GMM) Sergio Perez will be a good benchmark for Lance Stroll at the team formerly known as Force India in 2019. That is the view of Francois Dumontier, promoter of the Canadian […]