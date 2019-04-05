No ‘B’ car to fix aero problem – Marko

16/04/2017 ‘Correlation’ to blame for Red Bull problems Apr.16 (GMM) Mismatching data has been identified as the cause of Red Bull's problems early in 2017. Despite Adrian Newey's reputation with changing regulations, the energy drink owned […]
17/05/2017 Red Bull plans next upgrade for Austria May 17 (GMM) Red Bull is planning to make the next big step with its chassis at its own Austrian grand prix in July. The former champions closed the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari with a […]
22/02/2019 Red Bull denies Honda engine vibration rumours Feb.22 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has added his denial to speculation Red Bull is struggling with excessive vibration from the 2019 Honda power unit. Actually, team official Marko insists the […]
11/03/2019 Gasly must have ‘more discipline’ – Marko Mar.11 (GMM) Pierre Gasly must demonstrate "more discipline" when driving for Red Bull in 2019. Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull's mercurial F1 driver manager, scolded the Frenchman for […]
15/06/2016 Red Bull keeping same drivers in 2017 and 2018 Jun.15 (GMM) Red Bull is confirming that it will field an unchanged driver lineup in 2017. There had been increasing speculation that Daniel Ricciardo could be eyeing a move to Ferrari, […]
25/02/2016 2016 car is ‘best Red Bull has built’ – Marko Feb.25 (GMM) The mood at Red Bull is upbeat, even though part-time designer Adrian Newey admits the RB12 will not be a Mercedes-beater in 2016. But that is not because the car is bad, […]
12/05/2015 Red Bull ‘drivers not our problem’ – Horner May 12 (GMM) Christian Horner has leapt to the defence of Red Bull's drivers. Amid the Renault-powered former champions' deep crisis, team official Dr Helmut Marko warned Daniel […]
27/03/2017 Mercedes ‘not too far ahead’ – Horner Mar.27 (GMM) Team boss Christian Horner has denied losing its 'trick' suspension system is the reason Red Bull struggled in Australia. Many observers are surprised that, with the rules […]