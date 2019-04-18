Opinions split over ‘Q4’ qualifying idea

28/08/2017 Pirelli insists 2017 tyres ‘safe’ Aug.28 (GMM) Pirelli left the Belgian grand prix insisting its 2017 tyres are safe. During the Spa weekend, alarming slow-motion footage showed the rear tyres of some cars vibrating so […]
16/01/2018 Pirelli defends expansion to seven tyre types Jan.16 (GMM) Pirelli has defended its decision to expand its range of tyre compounds for 2018. The number of compounds for the coming season has blown out to seven, with the introduction […]
06/11/2017 Pirelli to introduce sixth tyre in 2018 Nov.6 (GMM) Pirelli is planning to introduce a sixth tyre compound for 2018. Auto Motor und Sport said the new, extra compound - a sort of 'ultra ultra-soft' tyre - will be at the […]
13/05/2017 Pirelli defends tyre pressure increase May 13 (GMM) Pirelli has defended its decision to ramp up the mandatory minimum tyre pressures in Barcelona. Following criticism in 2016, F1's tyre supplier agreed to drop tyre pressures […]
28/05/2017 Pirelli agrees to drop hardest tyre compounds May 28 (GMM) Pirelli has confirmed reports it will drop the hardest tyre compounds from its selection for July's British grand prix. Following recent controversy, the drivers lobbied […]
03/09/2016 Pirelli admits new tyre debut in doubt Sep.3 (GMM) Pirelli has admitted it might not be able to introduce a new construction of tyre this year. The Italian marque is seeking the agreement of all the teams to bring in a safer […]
23/11/2017 Ilmor would need sponsor for F1 foray – Illien Nov.23 (GMM) Mario Illien has played down suggestions Ilmor might be set to re-enter F1 in 2021. Liberty Media hopes that by simplifying the engine rules, independent players like Ilmor […]
05/06/2018 F1 could have bigger wheels by 2020 Jun.5 (GMM) F1 could switch to low-profile, 18-inch wheels by 2020. That is the claim of Auto Motor und Sport, reporting that the change could come a year earlier than the revolutionary […]
22/09/2016 Lauda to push for 2017 Bahrain test Sep.22 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he will push the teams to allow Pirelli to do some pre-season testing in a warm location like Bahrain. As the Italian marque prepares for the vastly […]
24/04/2017 Pirelli rules out Prost tyre idea Apr.24 (GMM) Pirelli is not keen on a proposal to fully liberalise the way teams use tyres in formula one. Currently, there are tight restrictions on how teams can select and race the […]