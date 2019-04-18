Opinions split over ‘Q4’ qualifying idea

Apr.18 (GMM) Opinions are divided over whether F1 should tweak its qualifying format for 2020.

It is believed Liberty Media wants to add a fourth qualifying segment – ‘Q4’ – to the current knockout-style format.

However, some have raised doubts about whether the current allocation of Pirelli tyres can handle a four-segment qualifying.

“I think the current format is good,” Pirelli’s Mario Isola told Auto Motor und Sport.

“Anything different must be well considered. We are not closed to anything, and there are certainly good arguments for and against change.

“There is a risk of making something worse. We should first understand and define the goals properly before changing too fast,” he warned.

It was reported that, of the teams, only Renault was really enthusiastic about the Q4 proposal.

But Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said: “We have already started simulations.

“It’s something we are looking at. We also discussed it in London and again in Bahrain,” he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

“We are positive about it if the simulations are well done and we are sure it will not create new problems,” Binotto added.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

