Russian billionaire eyes Williams buyout

Apr.18 (GMM) A Russian billionaire could buy Williams.

The once-great British team is in a desperate performance crisis, but multiple authoritative outlets are now reporting that Dmitry Mazepin is interested in buying it.

Earlier, we reported that Mazepin’s 19-year-old son Nikita, who races in Formula 2, will conduct a series of F1 tests in a two-year-old Mercedes car this year.

Last year, Mazepin snr’s company Uralkali tried to take over Force India, but that team ultimately did a deal with another billionaire, Lawrence Stroll.

Now, Russia’s biggest news agency Tass reports: “The main shareholder of the company Uralkali, Dmitry Mazepin, is negotiating the purchase of the formula one team Williams.”

Reportedly, the first talks took place in Shanghai last weekend.

The same news was reported by Ria Novisti, the state-owned Russian news agency.

Williams, the only team yet to score a point in 2019 so far, has been contacted for comment.

Related News

  • 29/01/2019 Mazepin to test 2017 Mercedes this year Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will conduct a series of F1 tests in a two-year old Mercedes car this year. The 19-year-old, who steps up to Formula 2 this year, is the son of Russian […]
  • 28/08/2018 Russian driver could replace Stroll Aug.28 (GMM) Williams could soon have an all-Russian driver lineup. Team boss Claire Williams has confirmed that the struggling Grove based team expects to lose Lance Stroll, after his […]
  • 02/02/2016 Force India signs billionaire’s son Feb.2 (GMM) The father of a young Russian driver signed up by Force India for 2016 is a billionaire. At just 16, Nikita Mazepin will not be old enough to qualify for a F1 super licence […]
  • 30/09/2018 Russia could have own F1 team – deputy PM Sep.30 (GMM) Russia's deputy prime minister thinks there could soon be a Russian F1 team on the grid. Next year, Daniil Kvyat could be joined on the grid not only by Sergey Sirotkin but […]
  • 07/03/2017 Rosberg trainer starts work with billionaire’s son Mar.7 (GMM) Retired world champion Nico Rosberg's trainer has found a new driver to work with. After Rosberg's shock decision to quit F1, Daniel Schlosser admitted he was not sure what […]
  • 20/07/2018 Stroll not denying Force India rumours Jul.20 (GMM) Lance Stroll is being linked with a move to Force India. The Canadian has sounded frustrated with Williams' situation recently, and his billionaire father Lawrence has been […]
  • 20/07/2018 Stroll not denying Force India rumours Jul.20 (GMM) Lance Stroll is being linked with a move to Force India. The Canadian has sounded frustrated with Williams' situation recently, and his billionaire father Lawrence has been […]
  • 22/08/2018 Company questions Force India takeover Aug.22 (GMM) Force India's takeover by the Lawrence Stroll-led consortium could have hit a road bump. A company called Uralkali, headed by Russian Dmitry Mazepin whose son is a Force […]
  • 27/02/2018 Force India still to reveal new name, 2018 car Feb.28 (GMM) Force India is still planning a name change before the 2018 season begins in Australia. On Monday, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon pulled a sheet off what is believed to be […]
  • 12/10/2015 Russia could stage first F1 night race in 2016 Oct.12 (GMM) The chances the Russian grand prix could switch immediately to a night-race format stepped up a notch on Sunday. As recently as mere days ago, Sochi race officials insisted […]