Raikkonen ‘leading the B league’ – Zehnder

15/11/2018 Raikkonen ‘not worried’ about Sauber move Nov.15 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he is not worrying about his step back to the Sauber team for 2019. The Finn and 2007 world champion is being replaced at Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, […]
14/02/2019 Raikkonen does not feel too old for F1 Feb.14 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he does not feel too old to still be in formula one. Although dropped by Ferrari for 2019, the Finn surprised the F1 world last year by announcing that […]
11/01/2019 Arrivabene linked with Sauber role Jan.11 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen thinks Sauber can do "great things" from 2019. The Swiss team took a big step forward last year with its up-to-date Ferrari engine, leadership by Frederic […]
04/02/2019 Alfa to reveal innovative 2019 car – report Feb.4 (GMM) Sauber - now called Alfa Romeo - could have a surprise in store with the design of its 2019 car. That is the claim of Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport. The authoritative […]
12/09/2018 Raikkonen could buy into Sauber – Salo Sep.12 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen will keep his F1 career alive for another two seasons at least, despite losing his place at Ferrari to youngster Charles Leclerc. The 38-year-old has been […]
20/12/2018 Sauber still building staff numbers – Vasseur Dec.20 (GMM) Sauber is still building up its staff numbers, boss Frederic Vasseur has revealed. The Swiss team almost collapsed two years ago, but a buyout as well as a new alliance with […]
21/03/2018 Sauber will be lucky to score points – Vasseur Mar.21 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has admitted that Sauber will be lucky to score points in 2018. Days ago, rookie driver Charles Leclerc said his goal for the new season was to score points […]
17/03/2019 Ferrari still favourites for race – Rosberg Mar.17 (GMM) Mercedes' dominance in Melbourne so far does not mean the whole season will be like that. That is the view of Frederic Vasseur, the Alfa Romeo team boss. "I'm not surprised […]
21/07/2018 Sauber not denying Raikkonen rumour Jul.21 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur is not denying speculation Kimi Raikkonen could switch to Sauber for 2019. The Swiss team's boss was also asked by a reporter about a rumour linking Sergio […]
18/02/2019 Peter Sauber to watch Alfa Romeo testing Feb.18 (GMM) Peter Sauber will be on-hand to witness the first day of testing since his name was dropped from the official title of the Swiss based F1 team. Although Sauber Motorsport […]