Carey inspects 2020 Hanoi GP site

08/11/2018 Carey now wants Vietnamese F1 driver Nov.8 (GMM) The next step for F1 is a Vietnamese driver. That is the claim of F1 chief executive Chase Carey, after Liberty Media announced that Hanoi will host a street race starting in […]
09/11/2018 Verstappen not excited about Dutch GP yet Nov.9 (GMM) Max Verstappen is not getting excited about reports the Netherlands could return to the F1 calendar. It is reported that Zandvoort has been offered a potential place on the […]
23/01/2019 Time short to build new Vietnam circuit – Tilke Jan.23 (GMM) Hermann Tilke says he has enough time to build the new formula one circuit in Vietnam. The street track in Hanoi, set to host its first race in April 2020, represents the […]
14/11/2018 F1 has ‘other options’ to British GP – Carey Nov.14 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted a cloud still hangs over the future of the British grand prix. Last year, Silverstone's owner, the British Racing Drivers' Club, exercised a break […]
12/11/2018 Miami GP plans still not dead – Carey Nov.12 (GMM) Chase Carey insists that plans for a grand prix in Miami have not been scrapped. In late September, the Miami city commission voted to indefinitely defer the […]
01/03/2018 Three new F1 races in 2019 – report Mar.1 (GMM) F1 could have three new grands prix in 2019. Auto Motor und Sport reports that Liberty Media is working on deals with Vietnam, Miami and Argentina. "The circuits are already […]
02/11/2018 Vietnam, Netherlands step towards F1 in 2020 Nov.2 (GMM) Vietnam has taken a big step towards being on the 2020 F1 calendar. The People's Committee of Hanoi, the capital of the Asian country, has issued an invitation to an event […]
11/04/2017 Shanghai happier with post-Ecclestone era Apr.11 (GMM) With Liberty Media now in charge of F1, organisers of the Chinese grand prix say hopes are high the Shanghai race will stay on the calendar. Actually, China's latest […]
21/03/2019 Work begins on Vietnam F1 track Mar.21 (GMM) Work on Vietnam's new F1 circuit for 2020 began this week. DPA news agency says FIA president Jean Todt was on hand for the ground breaking ceremony in Hanoi. He admitted […]