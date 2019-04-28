Surname a ‘problem’ for Schumacher – Ecclestone

25/03/2019 Schumacher to test Alfa Romeo next week Mar.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's first formula one test will take place next week in Bahrain. We had already reported that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher was first in line for the […]
02/04/2019 F1 tests ‘next step’ on road to grid – Schumacher Apr.2 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has finally admitted to looking forward to his F1 test debut this week. F1 legend Michael Schumacher's 20-year-old son attracted a huge media scrum in Bahrain […]
29/03/2019 Sainz feels for Mick Schumacher in Bahrain Mar.29 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he feels for Mick Schumacher as the F1 media hype goes into overdrive in Bahrain. A big gathering of press swarmed around the son of F1 legend Michael […]
27/03/2019 Schumacher can handle hype of debut F1 test Mar.27 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he can deal with all the hype surrounding his meteoric rise to formula one. Ferrari and Alfa Romeo have now confirmed reports that the 20-year-old son […]
26/03/2019 Schumacher to also test Ferrari in Bahrain Mar.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to drive not one but two separate formula one cars at the post-Bahrain GP test. Earlier, we reported that the Formula 2 driver and son of F1 legend […]
04/04/2019 Schumacher did ‘good job’ in F1 tests – Vettel Apr.4 (GMM) Mick Schumacher did "a good job" when he tested for Ferrari in Bahrain this week. That is the view of Sebastian Vettel, even if some mischievous members of the Italian media […]
05/04/2019 Former Ferrari boss plays down Schumacher hype Apr.5 (GMM) A former Ferrari team boss has dismissed the hype surrounding Mick Schumacher. The top member of Ferrari's development academy, Formula 2 driver Schumacher tested both the […]
15/01/2019 Schumacher tipped to sign Ferrari deal Jan.15 (GMM) Mick Schumacher could be about to sign up with Ferrari's driver development 'academy'. International publications including La Repubblica, La Gazzetta dello Sport, […]