Three teams eyeing improvements in China

03/04/2016 Magnussen qualified just to beat Palmer Apr.3 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen said he put the pedal to the metal in qualifying without even thinking about getting a good spot on the Bahrain grid. That is because, no matter where the […]
19/04/2016 Kvyat tips Red Bull to catch Mercedes Apr.19 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is expecting Red Bull to challenge F1 pacesetter Mercedes later in 2016. The Russian surprised with his podium finish in China last weekend, the day after […]
06/02/2015 Haas plans yellow livery for 2016 team – report Feb.6 (GMM) F1's new team for 2016, the American entrant Haas, could race with a distinctive yellow livery. It has emerged in recent days that former McLaren and Red Bull engineer Rob […]
02/01/2019 Hulkenberg wants to win with Renault Jan.2 (GMM) Renault has become the next team to announce a launch date for its 2019 car. The French works team has set the goal of getting closer to the top three Mercedes, Ferrari and […]
14/04/2018 F1 looking into pitstop safety Apr.14 (GMM) 'Unsafe release' is a major buzzword in the paddock ahead of the Chinese grand prix. In Australia, both Haas cars were released from pitstops with loose wheels. Then in […]
16/03/2016 Renault to unveil all-yellow livery Mar.16 (GMM) Renault is set to unveil an all-yellow race livery for 2016. As recently as this week, even though the wraps will come off the Melbourne car on Wednesday, the carmaker's […]
18/05/2016 Ricciardo happy with Renault engine step May 18 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is upbeat about the future after testing Renault's highly-anticipated engine upgrade in Barcelona. The Australian admitted to being "bitter" last Sunday, […]
14/02/2019 Three teams late with 2019 cars Feb.14 (GMM) At least three teams might not be ready with their 2019 cars for the start of winter testing early next week. Although Renault said it launched its 2019 car on Tuesday, the […]
02/03/2018 Mercedes, Ferrari ‘spectacular’ in 2018 – Sainz Mar.2 (GMM) Carlos Sainz thinks Mercedes and Ferrari will continue to battle at the front in 2018. Some are predicting that Renault will make a big step forwards this year, and Sainz […]
29/03/2019 Haas best team behind top three – Hulkenberg Mar.29 (GMM) Two midfield drivers think Haas is the best team behind the 'top three' Mercedes, Red Bull-Honda and Ferrari. Nico Hulkenberg drives for Renault, the works French team that […]