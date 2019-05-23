2019 ‘a mess’ so far for Renault – Hulkenberg

May 23 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg has admitted that Renault’s 2019 season so far has been a “mess”.

The French works team wanted to get closer to the top three teams this year, but even with Daniel Ricciardo recruited from Red Bull, Renault is just eighth out of ten overall.

“The season has been a bit of a mess, even if that is perhaps the wrong word for it,” German Hulkenberg is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.

“Something has always meant we could not reach our full potential. We have to get out of that pattern now,” he added.

The good news, Hulkenberg said, is that the yellow and black car does have pace.

But that means the pressure is on for much better results.

“The pressure has increased, but not so much that you cannot breathe,” Hulkenberg said. “We want to do everything better, but we also cannot bend steel with our bare hands.”

It will be a tough weekend in particular for Ricciardo, who dominated in Monaco a year ago.

“Last year was pretty easy,” the Australian smiled. “I’m certainly still coming as excited as I always do.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised by anything, but obviously we are all honest enough to say we would have hoped for better results.

“We didn’t expect to be in podium contention or anything at this stage. I still see what I saw when I signed, and motivation hasn’t dipped by any means.

“It’s going to take a bit more time, but I’m certain trying and doing everything I can. I feel that everything I’ve put in has been taken on board and the team is willing to grow and learn,” Ricciardo added.



