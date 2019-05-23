Hamilton’s media absence ‘pathetic’ – Watson

May 23 (GMM) John Watson, a former F1 driver who said Niki Lauda was his life-long friend, has slammed Lewis Hamilton for his behaviour in Monaco.

After the Mercedes team chairman died late on Monday, Hamilton said on social media in a personal message to Lauda: “I will always be here for your family should they ever need me. Love you man.”

Indeed, in Monaco, Mercedes is carrying a tribute on its livery to the F1 legend, and a minute’s silence will be held on the grid prior to Sunday’s race.

But Watson, who raced wheel-to-wheel with Lauda in the 70s and 80s, is not impressed with Hamilton’s behaviour after his social media tribute.

The five time world champion arrived in the Principality on a motorcycle, smiling as he posed for photos with fans and signed autographs.

But then he called in sick at the FIA press conference.

“Lewis has lost a very close friend,” a Mercedes team spokesman explained.

In Hamilton’s place, Mercedes sent Valtteri Bottas to speak with the media.

Asked how Hamilton is, the Finn said: “I just got a request from our marketing team to be in the press conference. So that’s all I know really. He seemed ok.”

Former McLaren driver Watson was not impressed.

“It’s pathetic,” he told the Daily Mail. “I would like to know how Lewis can justify this.

“He should have spoken out of respect. To be so upset that he apparently cannot discuss his admiration for how Niki helped him — that’s pathetic,” Watson added.

“If the roles were reversed, Niki would have been in there telling the press in his typical blunt way what a great driver and what a fine world champion Lewis is.”

Related News

  • 18/03/2016 Whiting scolds Hamilton for missing meetings Mar.18 (GMM) Charlie Whiting has scolded world champion Lewis Hamilton for failing to attend key meetings. It has been a tumultuous start to the season for the Mercedes driver, after his […]
  • 13/04/2016 Watson backs Villeneuve over GPDA letter Apr.13 (GMM) Former F1 winner John Watson has backed Jacques Villeneuve in slamming the sport's current drivers. Although signed by the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), it emerged […]
  • 01/04/2016 Paddock ‘Snapchat’ ban for Hamilton Apr.1 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has banned Lewis Hamilton from filming footage for his increasingly notorious 'Snapchat' videos inside the F1 paddock. The reigning world champion has taken […]
  • 27/05/2015 Wolff sure Hamilton will trust Mercedes again May 27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is not at Brackley this week as Mercedes tackles the bungled mess of the Briton's Monaco grand prix. The reigning world champion was dominant all weekend in […]
  • 04/01/2018 Wolff winter ‘less stressful’ than 2017 Jan.4 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he has enjoyed a more relaxing winter compared to a year ago. "It's definitely less stressful than last year," the Mercedes boss smiled. He is referring to […]
  • 23/08/2015 Lauda told Hamilton to delete machine gun video Aug.23 (GMM) Niki Lauda ordered that a video of Lewis Hamilton firing a machine gun be removed from the reigning world champion's social media accounts. On Saturday, a controversy […]
  • 16/02/2017 Bottas plays down EUR 8m salary reports Feb.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has played down reports that he is already a big financial winner in 2017. A report has emerged claiming the Finn's annual earnings are leaping from EUR 3 […]
  • 12/05/2015 Mercedes to change pitstop philosophy – Lauda May 12 (GMM) Mercedes will change its philosophy regarding pitstops ahead of Monaco, team chairman Niki Lauda has announced. Although the German team extended its performance advantage […]
  • 22/05/2019 ‘Clear’ that Lauda would die – doctor May 22 (GMM) Niki Lauda's surgeon says it has been "clear for some time" that the F1 legend would not recover. Lauda, who had a lung transplant last year, died this week at the age of […]
  • 28/05/2017 Raikkonen mood key to pole – Lauda May 28 (GMM) Niki Lauda thinks a good mood is the key to Kimi Raikkonen's return to the top in formula one. More than 3000 days separated the Finn's last pole from his qualifying triumph […]