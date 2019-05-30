2020 driver ‘silly season’ kicking off

23/05/2019 Vettel denies 2019 Ferrari design is flawed May 23 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has dismissed suggestions the basic design of Ferrari's 2019 car is flawed. "If it us, then there are many in the field that you can say that about," the […]
31/08/2018 Halo critics unmoved after Leclerc crash Aug.31 (GMM) Two fierce critics of the 'Halo' system are not backing down, even after the Charles Leclerc incident at Spa. After the incident involving Fernando Alonso's flying McLaren, […]
03/09/2018 Now Gasly hits out at ‘aggressive’ Alonso Sep.3 (GMM) Yet another driver has hit out at retiring F1 driver Fernando Alonso. After a qualifying run-in at Monza, Kevin Magnussen said the Spaniard "thinks he's God". "I'm looking […]
20/05/2019 Coulthard says Ferrari right to oust Raikkonen May 20 (GMM) Ferrari did the right thing in ending Sebastian Vettel's "stress free phase" with the Maranello team, according to David Coulthard. For 2019, Ferrari replaced Vettel's […]
05/05/2016 Renault seeks champion driver of 2020 – Vasseur May 5 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur says Renault is looking to re-create its glory of the past by building towards success with a promising new driver. The French carmaker returned to full […]
01/06/2016 F1 right to trade sexy for ‘safety’ – Magnussen Jun.1 (GMM) F1 must defer to "safety" over "sexy" when it comes to preventing more deaths, according to Kevin Magnussen. It emerged after a meeting in Monaco last week that the sport has […]
26/05/2019 Magnussen will quit F1 if title hopes fade May 26 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he doesn't want to be "best of the rest" for his entire Formula 1 career. "I will only race in Formula 1 as long as I believe I can become world […]
24/05/2019 Binotto excuses Leclerc’s ‘mistakes’ May 24 (GMM) Mattia Binotto has excused Charles Leclerc for making mistakes at the start of his career at Ferrari. While heralded by the F1 paddock, it is true that the young Monaco born […]
13/02/2019 Mercedes dominance could now be over – Rosberg Feb.13 (GMM) Nico Rosberg thinks Mercedes' utter dominance of the 'power unit' era may finally be over. Before retiring, Rosberg won the 2016 title for the German team. And since 2014, […]