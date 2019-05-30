Still no Mistral straight for French GP

28/06/2017 Paul Ricard could remove Mistral chicane for F1 Jun.28 (GMM) Paul Ricard could be set to reinstate the entire length of the famous Mistral straight for next year's French GP return. Last year, as it emerged that the circuit will host […]
25/02/2019 Boullier to help run French GP Feb.25 (GMM) Eric Boullier is back in formula one. The Frenchman was ousted as McLaren team boss in July of last year. But France's L'Equipe reports that he is now returning with a role […]
29/12/2015 Time ‘tight’ to deliver new pits for Canada GP Dec.29 (GMM) The City of Montreal has acknowledged that time is tight to deliver the promised new pit and paddock complex for the Canadian grand prix. The race at the Circuit Gilles […]
02/12/2016 France set for 2018 F1 calendar return – media Dec.2 (GMM) After a decade's absence, France will return to the F1 calendar in 2018. That is the claim of several authoritative French-language media sources, including the L'Equipe […]
28/05/2019 Boullier confirms F1 return ‘rumours’ May 28 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he could return to Formula 1. The Frenchman was ousted as McLaren boss last year, as the once-great British team failed to return to strength even after […]
07/09/2017 French GP layout ‘fun’ for drivers – Alesi Sep.7 (GMM) The new Paul Ricard layout will be "a real benchmark" for F1 drivers when they tackle next year's French grand prix. That is the claim of Frenchman and former Ferrari driver […]
03/01/2018 Hamilton cool on venue for French GP return Jan.3 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton thinks a better venue could have been selected for this year's return of the French grand prix. After a decade's absence, France is back on the F1 calendar […]
08/02/2017 Bank guarantee secures 2018 French GP return Feb.8 (GMM) France's return to the F1 calendar is definitely on for 2018. In December, it emerged that after a decade's absence, France will be back on the 2018 schedule with a race at […]
08/12/2016 French GP revival ‘surprised’ Ecclestone Dec.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has admitted he is "surprised" a deal to revive the French grand prix is finally done. "It's taken a long time but eventually we got there," the F1 supremo […]
06/12/2016 Gasly aims to race in 2018 French GP return Dec.6 (GMM) New GP2 champion Pierre Gasly has set his sights on being in F1 in time for France's calendar return in 2018. As a Red Bull junior, the 20-year-old had hoped to debut for […]