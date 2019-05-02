Alonso to decide on F1 return ‘in July’

May 2 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he will decide “in July” whether to push for a return to Formula 1 in 2020.

The Spaniard has announced that after this year, he will not return to Le Mans and the world endurance championship for now.

“Committing to the new season until June 2020 meant closing some other opportunities,” Alonso is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.

“In the medium and long term I am sure I will return. This decision is for the short term.

“I could not commit to continue because of the goals I can have in 2020.”

Undoubtedly, one of those potential ‘goals’ is a return to Formula 1.

When considering his incredibly busy schedule in 2019, including the Indy 500 and Le Mans, he told France’s L’Equipe: “Maybe I should go back to Formula one to rest!”

But Alonso says that is not the only possibility.

“It can be anything, I feel very open,” he said.

“When I stopped in Formula 1 I felt I was at the best moment of my career. I feel strong and prepared for big challenges.

“So in 2020 it can be Formula 1, Indycar or other categories other than those.

“Maybe I will not do anything,” Alonso, who is 38 in July, laughed.

“I have the possibility to decide what I want to do in 2020. I have to wait and see what happens in the next two months.

“Being free of commitments is the best way to make the most timely decision. If I was committed to something, those opportunities would not come.

“I have two or three ideas in mind and in July it will be known,” he added.



