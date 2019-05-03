Lance Stroll ‘damn fast’ – Szafnauer

May 3 (GMM) Lance Stroll, an often maligned Formula 1 driver, is actually “damn fast”.

That is the view of his boss at Racing Point, the former Force India team that is now owned by Stroll’s billionaire father Lawrence Stroll.

Since leaving Williams, 20-year-old Stroll has scored just four of the team’s points in 2019, compared to teammate Sergio Perez’s 13.

But boss Otmar Szafnauer said: “In terms of race speed, they are very close together.

“It’s only about qualifying. And that’s a matter of him getting used to the team and experience.

“Checo has been with us forever,” he added. “And he is 10 years older than Lance. But I think Lance will quickly get on the same level.

“He is a smart guy. And he is damn fast,” Szafnauer insisted.



