Barcelona ‘a must’ on F1 calendar – Sainz

May 9 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says keeping Barcelona on the F1 calendar is “a must”.

However, there is grave uncertainty about the future of the Spanish GP beyond this weekend’s race, as the circuit and Liberty Media negotiate a new deal.

“I think this grand prix has enough history and cache to tell all the institutions that it is a must on the calendar,” McLaren driver and Spaniard Sainz said at a sponsor event.

“These people are not stupid and so I think everyone is taking everything into account. I don’t think it is necessary to say much more than that,” Sainz added.

The 24-year-old driver said he is more focused on the arrival at McLaren of Andreas Seidl, the renowned former boss of Porsche’s ultra-successful Le Mans team.

“I was in Woking last week for his presentation and first day of work,” Sainz said.

“I’m getting to know him little by little. But if he’s very methodical, I like that. I’m the same so we will probably get along,” he added.



