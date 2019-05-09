Situation ‘extremely difficult’ for Williams drivers
May 9 (GMM) Claire Williams says the Williams team’s current situation has nothing to do with its drivers.
Robert Kubica returned to F1 this year amid much fanfare, while his teammate is the reigning Formula 2 champion George Russell.
But Williams is flailing at the very back of the grid, and Pole Kubica – who has struggled the most – even says his car is different to that of his teammate.
“We have carried out several analyses of Robert’s car, which according to Robert is different. George does not feel it as strongly as Robert and of course I don’t know it myself, because I am not a racing driver,” team boss Claire Williams told Brazil’s UOL Sport.
“But we have to understand it. We are trying as hard as possible to give our drivers the sense and confidence that they have the same equipment,” she said.
But she at least does not blame either Kubica or Russell for Williams’ predicament.
“Given the car we gave them, I think it has been an extremely difficult period for them, but they both gave their best. That’s all we can ask for in this situation,” said Williams.
The team is hoping the worst of the struggles is now behind it. In Barcelona this weekend, Williams has prepared upgrades for the 2019 car.
“We hope they will be positive steps, to try and turn our season around,” said Russell.
21/10/2018 Kubica not waiting long for Williams decision Oct.21 (GMM) Robert Kubica has repeated his claim that he will not wait too long for Williams to make its decision about 2019. Claire Williams has admitted the British team is […]
20/10/2018 Kubica a contender for 2019 seat – Williams Oct.20 (GMM) Claire Williams has confirmed that Robert Kubica is a contender to complete the British team's 2019 driver lineup. George Russell has been confirmed for one seat, and deputy […]
28/04/2019 Williams ends spare parts shortage Apr.28 (GMM) Williams appears to have solved its shortage of spare parts. Earlier, amid the team's awful start to the 2019 season, the performance problem was compounded by a shortage of […]
26/02/2019 Russell defends Williams after test delay Feb.26 (GMM) George Russell has defended Williams after the struggling British team's high profile 2019 car delay. Already dead last in 2018, Williams missed the first two days of […]
29/03/2019 F1 to fix start light visibility problem Mar.29 (GMM) Changes are being made to help drivers at the back of the grid to see the starting lights in Bahrain. In Australia, as an unforeseen consequence of the taller rear wings for […]
25/02/2019 Russell says Kubica must ‘cooperate, not compete’ Feb.25 (GMM) George Russell says he and teammate Robert Kubica need to work together rather than fight in the wake of Williams' delayed start to winter testing. Problems with the design […]
10/11/2018 Kubica set to claim second Williams seat Nov.10 (GMM) Robert Kubica looks to have secured the second race seat at Williams for 2019. The Pole was also reportedly weighing up a long-term Ferrari test role, but a British […]
26/04/2019 Williams to use new rear wing in Baku Apr.26 (GMM) Struggling backmarker Williams has brought a new rear wing to Baku. It is the first obvious upgrade for 2019, but Robert Kubica in Baku said championship points remain […]
19/10/2018 Williams targets signing Ocon for 2019 Oct.19 (GMM) Esteban Ocon and Robert Kubica look to be tussling with incumbent Sergey Sirotkin for the second race seat at Williams for 2019. We reported this week that Kubica has […]