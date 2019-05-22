Barcelona rates 2020 contract chances at ’90pc’

31/03/2019 Brawn hints at more than 21 races for 2020 Mar.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn has suggested Liberty Media's plan to expand the calendar to 25 races is on track. Currently, there are 21 races, but most teams argue that they are on the limit […]
16/05/2019 Mexico has ‘no contract’ for 2020 GP May 16 (GMM) Mexico looks set to lose its place on the F1 calendar. It is a highly popular race, but organisers are yet to agree a new deal with Liberty Media for 2020. Liberty needs to […]
12/12/2018 Barcelona hopes for new F1 contract Dec.12 (GMM) Organisers of the Spanish grand prix are still not sure they will reach a new agreement with Liberty Media. Vicenc Aguilera, the Circuit de Catalunya boss, told Spanish […]
11/05/2018 Spain GP talks to take place after race May 11 (GMM) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya boss Joan Fontsere says he hopes talks will lead to a new contract for the Spanish grand prix. In recent days, circuit officials and F1 chief […]
16/04/2019 Carey inspects 2020 Hanoi GP site Apr.16 (GMM) F1 chief executive Chase Carey travelled straight from China to Vietnam to check out the scene of the Hanoi street race for 2020. Vietnam is the first new race put together […]
25/02/2019 Boullier to help run French GP Feb.25 (GMM) Eric Boullier is back in formula one. The Frenchman was ousted as McLaren team boss in July of last year. But France's L'Equipe reports that he is now returning with a role […]
12/05/2019 2020 German GP fate ‘in the stars’ – Hockenheim May 12 (GMM) Just like Spain, Germany's place on the 2020 F1 calendar is also in doubt. With Vietnam and the Netherlands set to feature on next year's schedule, that looks to be at the […]
12/11/2018 Miami GP plans still not dead – Carey Nov.12 (GMM) Chase Carey insists that plans for a grand prix in Miami have not been scrapped. In late September, the Miami city commission voted to indefinitely defer the […]
14/11/2018 F1 has ‘other options’ to British GP – Carey Nov.14 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted a cloud still hangs over the future of the British grand prix. Last year, Silverstone's owner, the British Racing Drivers' Club, exercised a break […]
02/11/2018 Vietnam, Netherlands step towards F1 in 2020 Nov.2 (GMM) Vietnam has taken a big step towards being on the 2020 F1 calendar. The People's Committee of Hanoi, the capital of the Asian country, has issued an invitation to an event […]