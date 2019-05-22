Alonso rejected move to ‘buy’ Indy 500 seat

03/01/2017 McLaren denies Alonso-Le Mans report Jan.3 (GMM) McLaren has rubbished reports that Fernando Alonso will star as the British marque prepares to return to Le Mans. The Spanish website motoryracing.com said the information […]
09/02/2018 Alonso could do Indy 500 again in 2019 Feb.9 (GMM) Fernando Alonso could return to the Indy 500 in 2019. But Zak Brown, his boss at McLaren, played down the chances the British team might follow Alonso to America with a fully […]
18/10/2017 McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday Oct.18 (GMM) McLaren could be mere hours away from announcing that Fernando Alonso is staying with the British team in 2018. Asked if a deal is "close" after weeks and months of […]
30/05/2017 Alonso may not do 2018 Indy 500 – Brown May 30 (GMM) Fernando Alonso might not return to do next year's Indy 500. That is the news from Zak Brown, the new McLaren executive who engineered the Spaniard's controversial skipping […]
20/10/2018 No Indycar season for McLaren, Alonso in 2019 Oct.20 (GMM) McLaren has decided against entering a full-time team in the Indycar series for 2019. It coincides with related news that the retiring McLaren driver Fernando Alonso is also […]
11/06/2017 No McLaren Indycar team for now – Brown Jun.11 (GMM) Zak Brown has played down rumours McLaren could launch a full-time Indycar team. Fernando Alonso was recently competitive as he skipped Monaco to do the Indy 500, with a […]
17/09/2017 Alonso-McLaren announcement due within days Sep.17 (GMM) An announcement to confirm that Fernando Alonso is staying at McLaren next year is due within days. The Spaniard is believed to have pushed for the British team to dump […]
26/06/2018 Alonso undecided about F1 future – Brown Jan.26 (GMM) Zak Brown has admitted that Fernando Alonso might not race an orange car in formula one next year. Spaniard Alonso won Le Mans recently, and he now wants victory at the Indy […]
30/05/2018 Alonso’s manager to attend Indycar race May 30 (GMM) A full-time move to Indycar is looking like a real possibility for Fernando Alonso. After doing the 2017 Indy 500 with Alonso, it is already rumoured that McLaren is now […]
16/05/2018 McLaren looking at series outside F1 – Brown May 16 (GMM) If F1 budgets go down, McLaren will consider entering teams in other racing series. That is the claim of Zak Brown, whose top driver Fernando Alonso is already splitting his […]