Dutch GP to be definite sell-out

May 22 (GMM) The Dutch GP next year will definitely be a sell-out.

That is not just a guess based on Max Verstappen’s popularity, but because a staggering 500,000 people have already registered for tickets that are not yet on sale.

Formal ticket registration will only begin next week.

The Zandvoort race’s spokesman Jan Lammers would not say how many tickets will ultimately go on sale, but he thinks it will be around 200,000.

“If there are more registrations than tickets, lots will be drawn,” a Dutch GP source said.

100,000 people attended the recent Jumbo event, attended by Verstappen, at Zandvoort last weekend.



