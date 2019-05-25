F1 scraps plans for standard gearbox design

May 25 (GMM) Plans to standardise gearbox design in 2021 have been scrapped.

Earlier, tenders were issued by the FIA not only for gearbox design, but also various other components including brakes, wheels and fuel systems.

But the governing body has now announced that the World Motor Sport Council voted against the imposition of a single gearbox supplier.

“The Council’s decision was based on consideration of both technical and financial information made available by teams and suppliers,” the Paris body said.

It is believed the same conclusion could be made about the other components that the FIA and Liberty Media wanted to standardise.

The FIA said discussions with the teams are still taking place.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

