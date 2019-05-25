Binotto admits designer could return to Ferrari

May 25 (GMM) Ferrari could recall its former chief designer from Alfa Romeo.

Mid last year, it emerged that Simone Resta would move from Maranello to Sauber, the Swiss team that this year became Alfa Romeo.

Now, after Ferrari failed to win a single grand prix so far in 2019, Resta could return from the Ferrari ‘B’ team to Italy.

“I heard the rumours,” Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said in Monaco.

“Of course we are always trying to improve ourselves by looking where maybe we miss strengths.

“We are evaluating for Simone to be back at a certain stage but that’s not something which we have decided,” he added.

“But it’s true that we are thinking, as well as thinking for other people that may join or may leave. In any organisation it is always very dynamic and that is normal.”



