Binotto admits designer could return to Ferrari

04/06/2018 Rumour – Alfa Romeo shaping up to buy Sauber Jun.4 (GMM) Sauber looks to be moving ever closer together with Ferrari. Already Ferrari-powered, the Swiss team is this year being title sponsored by Alfa Romeo, which like Ferrari is a […]
28/04/2018 F1 should be more unpredictable – Briatore Apr.28 (GMM) F1 races need to be more unpredictable. That is the view of former F1 team boss Flavio Briatore, who is in Baku this weekend. "You know that I've never liked this F1 that […]
11/02/2019 Steiner ‘happy’ with Ferrari-Alfa alliance Feb.11 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says he is "happy" with the ever closer alliance between Ferrari and the team formerly known as Sauber. Steiner is the boss at Haas, the small American team […]
15/05/2017 Sauber leaves McLaren dead last in 2017 May 15 (GMM) Sauber has left crisis-ridden McLaren-Honda as the only F1 team yet to score a single point so far in 2017. Recently injured and also the subject of criticism, Pascal […]
26/03/2019 Ferrari make ‘corrections’ for Bahrain Mar.26 (GMM) Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has confirmed the Italian team has made "corrections" ahead of the Bahrain grand prix based on the outcome of the 2019 season opener in […]
04/02/2019 Alfa to reveal innovative 2019 car – report Feb.4 (GMM) Sauber - now called Alfa Romeo - could have a surprise in store with the design of its 2019 car. That is the claim of Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport. The authoritative […]
28/02/2019 Raikkonen admits Alfa Romeo ‘fast’ Feb.28 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has played down mounting speculation about Alfa Romeo's ability to be a dark horse of 2019. His former Ferrari teammate, Sebastian Vettel, on Wednesday […]
21/07/2018 Sauber not denying Raikkonen rumour Jul.21 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur is not denying speculation Kimi Raikkonen could switch to Sauber for 2019. The Swiss team's boss was also asked by a reporter about a rumour linking Sergio […]
08/04/2017 No 2017 engine for Sauber this year – boss Apr.8 (GMM) Sauber boss Monisha Kaltenborn has played down rumours the Swiss team could switch to Ferrari's 2017-spec engine mid-season. Amid a struggle to merely survive financially […]
19/01/2017 Piero Ferrari eyes ‘three wins’ in 2017 Jan.19 (GMM) Piero Ferrari would like to see the F1 team that bears his famous surname win at least three races in 2017. The great Maranello marque failed to win a single grand prix last […]