Ferrari could veto Wolff as F1 CEO – report

02/02/2017 Wolff not sure Ecclestone ‘really gone’ Feb.2 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone may be gone as chief executive, but he may not be gone for good according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. Long-time 'F1 supremo' Ecclestone, 86, recently […]
08/05/2019 Wolff could replace Carey as F1 CEO – report May 8 (GMM) Toto Wolff could be lining up as a potential successor to F1 chief executive Chase Carey. In Baku, the Mercedes boss did not deny that his contract expires at the end of […]
06/03/2019 Liberty preparing F1 for ‘Brexit’ Mar.6 (GMM) Liberty Media is working on "contingency plans" in the event that a so-called 'no deal Brexit' proceeds at the end of the month. Mercedes' boss Toto Wolff has already warned […]
10/08/2018 F1 boss says more rule changes coming in ‘weeks’ Aug.10 (GMM) F1 will announce more changes to the regulations "in the coming weeks". That is the news from Chase Carey, the sport's chief executive in the Liberty Media era. Brazil's […]
16/03/2019 Liberty to get tough in F1 negotiations Mar.16 (GMM) Negotiations over the next Concorde Agreement look to be heating up. Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko said the biggest "negative" of the Liberty Media era at present is "the […]
13/03/2019 Ecclestone plays down F1 return rumours Mar.13 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has played down suggestions he might make a return to formula one. The former F1 supremo may be 88, but his friend Christian Horner says: "You never know […]
06/02/2017 Wolff comments on Carey’s ‘super bowl’ hopes Feb.6 (GMM) Two F1 figures have shrugged at new chief executive Chase Carey's aim of turning every grand prix weekend into "the super bowl". "The super bowl," former FIA president Max […]
13/03/2019 Todt wants two more teams in F1 Mar.13 (GMM) Jean Todt says he would like F1 to have two more teams. The FIA president admitted he is in talks with Liberty Media about tweaking the next Concorde Agreement so that new […]
06/08/2018 Carey hopes Mick Schumacher enters F1 Aug.6 (GMM) F1 boss Chase Carey says he hopes Michael Schumacher's son makes it to formula one. Mick Schumacher, 19, is in his second season of European F3. He is currently placed […]