Gap too big for points in 2019 – Kubica

02/08/2018 Too early to assess 2019 wing – Kubica Aug.2 (GMM) Robert Kubica says it's too early to assess the effectiveness of the new front wings for 2019. Several teams, including Williams, were running 2019-spec front wing designs at […]
07/05/2019 Williams sponsor responds to Villeneuve comments May 7 (GMM) One of Williams' biggest sponsors is giving the struggling team time to improve. According to Business Insider Polska, Polish oil company PKN Orlen is paying the British team […]
24/04/2017 Kubica not ruling out ‘second F1 debut’ Apr.24 (GMM) Robert Kubica is no longer ruling out that he could return to formula one some day. The Pole's promising F1 career ended suddenly in early 2011, when he partially severed […]
31/07/2018 Sirotkin ‘calm’ about F1 future Jul.31 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin says he is not worried about his future. That is despite the fact that, in his rookie season, the Russian is dead last with the slowest car in the […]
04/12/2018 Ecclestone wants better race seat for Kubica Dec.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone would have secured a better cockpit for Robert Kubica. That is the claim of Marcin Czachorski, a former official spokesman for the Polish driver. Kubica, […]
12/05/2018 Driving 2018 Williams ‘not fun’ – Kubica May 12 (GMM) Robert Kubica says driving Williams' 2018 car is "not fun". For the first time since the end of the 2010 season, the Pole appeared in an official practice session ahead of […]
03/01/2019 Comeback success depends on Williams car – Kubica Jan.3 (GMM) Robert Kubica has admitted the success of his return to formula one depends on the competitiveness of Williams' 2019 car. After an eight-year absence due to injuries that […]
13/05/2019 Russell shines in Kubica’s Williams chassis May 13 (GMM) George Russell has some very bad news for his Williams teammate. Prior to Barcelona, following steady complaints by Robert Kubica about differing equipment, the struggling […]
15/12/2017 Kubica ‘still fighting’ for Williams seat – father Dec.15 (GMM) Robert Kubica's father says the Pole is still in the running to be named Williams' second driver for 2018. Multiple sources reported this week that although the Pole was the […]
01/07/2018 Grosjean thinks 2018 slump now over Jul.1 (GMM) Romain Grosjean thinks his 2018 slump could finally be over. Although driving the competitive Haas car, only the Frenchman and Williams' Sergey Sirotkin are yet to score a […]