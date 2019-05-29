Wolff says 2019 clean sweep ‘not realistic’

May 29 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down the notion that Mercedes could win every single grand prix in 2019.

So far, the dominant German team is on track, with Lewis Hamilton winning four races and an on-form Valtteri Bottas the other two.

Wolff, the team boss, backed Bottas to keep impressing in 2019, even though he was disappointed to finish just third in Monaco.

“This year’s Valteri knows that he will recover and arrive in Montreal better than ever,” he said.

But as for the idea that Mercedes could win all 21 grands prix this year, Wolff played that down.

“No, it’s not realistic to think about that,” he said.

“We should stay humble and with both feet on the ground, and I’m not just saying that, it’s really the mentality we have.”

Christian Horner, boss of the Red Bull team, agrees with that.

“I doubt it,” he answered when asked if Mercedes can do the unprecedented clean sweep.

“Never say never, but it would be a great achievement. What is certain is that this is a Mercedes championship. They may be very close to maximum points.”

Dr Helmut Marko, Horner’s Red Bull colleague, thinks Canada in two weeks could be a good chance for Ferrari.

“In terms of power, Ferrari will be more involved again there,” he said.



