Hamilton rates 2019 performances as ‘average’

May 28 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton thinks he has been driving on only an “average” standard in 2019.
In one sense, it is a remarkable claim given that the five time world champion has won four of the opening six races and is leading the championship.
But Valtteri Bottas is comparatively much stronger this year than he was in 2018, with Hamilton suggesting it is more a case of himself not driving as well as usual.
“I definitely feel that it’s been quite an average performance from myself,” he said after taking pole and winning in Monaco.
“Maybe above average, but generally quite average for the first six races.
“I’ve arrived prepared, but in terms of extracting the true performance from the car, I feel like I’ve struggled a little bit in these six races,” Hamilton added.
“I hope, at some stage, that I’m able to crack the issues that I’ve had and get back to the form that I have within me. Whether that’s the next race or ten races from now, I can’t really say but I am very, very focused on making sure I rectify it.”
