Stewards not Verstappen’s ‘biggest fans’ – Marko

May 28 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks the F1 stewards are too hard on Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was penalised after a pitlane clash with Valtteri Bottas in Monaco, with the time penalty costing him a spot on the podium.

Not only that, his tally of ‘license points’ now stands at seven, meaning he will receive a race ban if he accumulates just five more.

Marko, the Red Bull driver manager, told De Telegraaf newspaper: “We were ahead of Bottas, but apparently Max can’t do much good in the eyes of the stewards.

“I realise that they are not his biggest fans.”

RTL also quotes Marko as saying: “Bottas was behind and could have given way too.”

However, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff thinks the penalty was justified.

“What Verstappen did ruined two races,” he said. “He lost the podium and Valtteri also lost a position.”

Later, Verstappen also clashed with race winner Hamilton in a desperate overtaking attempt at the chicane.

Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde said: “There was light contact, but they let each other live. You can see that they have a lot of respect for each other.”

But Marko thinks Hamilton was more to blame.

“In my opinion, Hamilton pulled over to the left,” he said. He thinks a penalty for the five time world champion would even have been justified.

“With the red (Lauda) cap, that was certainly not the case,” added Marko.

Related News

  • 09/04/2019 Father denies Verstappen talks to Mercedes’ Wolff Apr.9 (GMM) Max Verstappen's father has slammed suggestions Mercedes boss Toto Wolff calls the Red Bull driver "repeatedly". Earlier, Red Bull driver manager Dr Helmut Marko told Auto […]
  • 27/11/2017 Tilke defends Abu Dhabi layout after dull finale Nov.27 (GMM) Hermann Tilke has defended the Abu Dhabi layout after a processional 2017 finale. Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko said after Sunday's race: "It was one of the worst races I can […]
  • 08/07/2016 Lower profile for Jos helping Max Verstappen – Marko Jul.8 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed that Jos Verstappen's step into the background in recent races has been deliberate. Until his shock mid-season graduation from Toro Rosso to […]
  • 15/05/2016 Mission accomplished for Max’s father Jos May 15 (GMM) Jos Verstappen is taking a step back from the limelight in the career of his son and F1 teen sensation Max. 44-year-old Jos, known throughout his own F1 racing career as […]
  • 08/10/2017 Verstappen rumours not a worry – Marko Oct.8 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he is not losing sleep over rumours Max Verstappen could be on the move. Earlier this year, amid reports Mercedes and Ferrari want to poach the Dutchman, […]
  • 11/10/2017 Wolff hits back at Marko over ‘style’ comment Oct.11 (GMM) Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit back at his Red Bull counterpart Dr Helmut Marko. At Suzuka, Marko slammed Wolff for lacking "style" by meeting with Jos Verstappen, the […]
  • 21/03/2018 Red Bull ‘learning Japanese’ in 2018 – Marko Mar.21 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has hinted strongly that Red Bull is giving serious consideration to a switch to Honda power for 2019. Currently, the Austrian outfit is weighing up between […]
  • 22/06/2017 Verstappen should ‘keep quiet’ amid rumours Jun.22 (GMM) A former F1 driver has urged Max Verstappen to "keep quiet" and "not worry", amid speculation he wants to move on from his current team Red Bull Racing. Although Dr Helmut […]
  • 25/03/2018 Mercedes can’t be beaten until 2021 – Marko Mar.25 (GMM) All the talk in the Melbourne paddock is about a button on the Mercedes steering wheel that triggers 'Party mode'. Lewis Hamilton coined the phrase earlier in the weekend, […]
  • 03/07/2016 ‘Dangerous’ kerbs cause a stir in Austria Jul.3 (GMM) Troublesome kerbs have been causing a stir this weekend in Austria. Several cars, including that of championship leader Nico Rosberg, have had suspension destroyed over the […]