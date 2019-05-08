Montreal still working on new paddock – report

May 8 (GMM) The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is in a race against time to be ready for next month’s Canadian grand prix.

A correspondent for Le Journal de Montreal newspaper visited the track on Tuesday and observed that the new paddock building is still very much under construction.

Montreal race promoter Francois Dumontier, and the paddock building contractor Geyser Group, did not respond to requests for comment.

But recently it emerged that construction was delayed when unsatisfactory work was done on the paddock building roof.

Race organisers have announced a May 15 press conference to be attended by F1 CEO Chase Carey.



