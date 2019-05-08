Alonso keeping future plans ‘top secret’

May 8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is keeping “top secret” plans about his future close to his chest.

The Spaniard admitted recently that deciding to quit Le Mans and the world endurance championship is so that his 2020 schedule is clear.

“I have a clear idea in mind, but until I have discussed the final detail, I prefer it to remain top secret,” Alonso, 37, is quoted by Italy’s Corriere dello Sport.

“When everything is ready I will make my announcement.”

However, the former F1 driver’s plan for the current month is to win the Indy 500, which will complete his aim of winning the ‘triple crown’.

“I have been lucky enough to race in many races and prestigious places and I managed to do well everywhere,” he said. “But being able to conquer the triple crown would be something really special.”



