Niki Lauda dies

On Monday, we reported that Mercedes’ 70-year-old team chairman had left rehabilitation after his 2018 lung transplant surgery in order to receive kidney dialysis at a private clinic in Switzerland.
“With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday,” Lauda’s family said in a statement.
The great Austrian was an icon of Formula 1. He won three world championships, survived a fiery 1976 crash that left him permanently scarred, and had management roles at Ferrari, Jaguar and Mercedes.
Lauda also founded airlines, and had five children. His last two children were with his second wife Birgit, who donated a kidney to Lauda in 2005.
“His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable. His tireless zest for action, and his straightforwardness and courage, remain a role model and a benchmark for all of us,” Lauda’s family continued.
“He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed very much.”
20/05/2019 Another health setback for Lauda May 20 (GMM) Niki Lauda's push to return to good health and the F1 paddock has suffered yet another setback. Osterreich newspaper reports that the F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman is […]
31/01/2019 Lauda to be back in shape ‘soon’ – son Niki Lauda will be back in action "soon". That is the claim of the F1 legend's son, 37-year-old Mathias Lauda. "Dad underwent a complex operation and has had bad moments, but he has a […]
04/12/2017 Lauda could quit F1 after 2020 Dec.4 (GMM) Niki Lauda has joined Ferrari and Mercedes in not promising to stay in F1 beyond 2020. The F1 legend is the team chairman at Mercedes, but he has now quit his 21-year role as […]
02/08/2018 Lauda left intensive care after flu Aug.2 (GMM) F1 legend Niki Lauda is currently in hospital. The Mercedes team chairman missed the past two grands prix, amid reports he has the flu. Actually, his condition was more […]
03/08/2018 Family not commenting on Lauda transplant news Aug.3 (GMM) Niki Lauda's family is not commenting on reports the F1 legend is in a critical condition after a lung transplant. We reported earlier that the Mercedes team chairman skipped […]
10/11/2018 Lauda to be back by Melbourne 2019 – Wolff Nov.10 (GMM) If an Abu Dhabi comeback does not work for Niki Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman should be back in the paddock by Melbourne next year. That is the claim of Mercedes boss […]
19/12/2018 Lauda returned home from rehabilitation – Marko Dec.19 (GMM) Niki Lauda has now returned home after a long period in hospital and rehabilitation. That is the news from Dr Helmut Marko, who is F1 legend Lauda's Austrian countryman and […]
08/11/2018 Lauda aims for Abu Dhabi comeback – Ecclestone Nov.8 (GMM) Niki Lauda has targeted a F1 return for the season finale in Abu Dhabi later this month. That is the news from the beleaguered F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman's friend […]
10/06/2017 Rosberg could return to F1 – Wolff Jun.10 (GMM) Nico Rosberg could one day return to formula one. That is the view of his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who admitted to Le Journal de Montreal newspaper that he was […]
31/01/2018 Lauda denies scaling back F1 involvement Jan.31 (GMM) Niki Lauda has denied that he is beginning to pull away from formula one. Throughout the team's ultra-successful 'power unit' era, the F1 legend has been Mercedes' F1 […]