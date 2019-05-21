Return of ‘old school’ Dutch GP ‘great’ – Todt

May 21 (GMM) Jean Todt says Zandvoort’s return to Formula 1 next year is “great” for the sport.

The Netherlands’ beachside circuit last hosted the Dutch GP in 1985, and it was the late Niki Lauda’s final F1 win.

FIA president Todt visited Zandvoort last weekend for the Jumbo Racedagen event, where local hero Max Verstappen demonstrated an F1 car.

“Zandvoort is a real old-school circuit and it’s great that more history has been included on the Formula 1 calendar,” Todt told De Telegraaf newspaper.

The Frenchman admitted he was surprised to witness the frenzied support of Verstappen by the local Dutch people.

“I see such enthusiasm here with almost everyone wearing Red Bull clothes,” Todt said. “That is why it is good that the Dutch GP is coming back.”

Todt also praised Verstappen.

“He has the genes of his father and of his mother, so he is very talented and has the passion that comes with a great driver,” he said.

“He is great for the sport. Given Max’s popularity, I am sure that the fans will come to the race at Zandvoort en masse.”

