‘No panic’ amid Barcelona axe reports

May 7 (GMM) Barcelona circuit boss Vincenc Aguilera says there is “no panic” amid reports that talks to extend the Spanish GP beyond this weekend’s race have broken down.
Some outlets claim Barcelona will be replaced on the 2020 schedule by a Dutch GP at Zandvoort.
But Aguilera says that is premature.
“There has been talk of a grand prix in northern Europe, in southern Spain … it seems everyone wants to replace Barcelona and I understand it, but we are working seriously to have the grand prix for a few more years,” he said at an event in Madrid.
“We are not in any state of panic. We hope to have a solution in the next two months,” Aguilera insisted.
