Vandoorne to be ‘very good’ Le Mans driver – Alonso

31/01/2018 Brown predicts ‘solid season’ for McLaren Jan.31 (GMM) Zak Brown insists formula one will remain Fernando Alonso's "number 1 priority" in 2018. That is despite the fact that it has been announced officially that the Spanish […]
26/01/2018 Alonso says Le Mans chances ’50-50′ for 2018 Jan.26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says it is "50-50" whether he will race this year at Le Mans. Currently, the Spaniard - having contested the Indy 500 last year - is preparing for his […]
20/02/2018 Alonso defends ‘impossible’ 2018 schedule Feb.20 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he has no concerns about being able to cope with an unprecedentedly busy racing programme in 2018. Alongside F1's longest-ever season of 21 races, the […]
11/11/2017 Alonso poised to announce 2018 Le Mans foray Nov.11 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has refused to deny reports he will definitely contest the fabled Le Mans 24 hour race next year. With an eye on motor racing's famous 'triple crown', the […]
08/11/2017 Toyota not denying Alonso seat fitting Nov.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso looks to be shaping up for a Le Mans foray in 2018. This year, the Spaniard tackled the Indy 500, which along with Le Mans and the Monaco grand prix is part […]
05/04/2019 Alonso not thinking about 2020 until July Apr.5 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he will not think about his plans for 2020 until July. Having quit F1, the two-time champion is currently preparing for the Indy 500 and Le Mans. But he […]
06/03/2019 Alonso would say ‘yes’ to top team comeback Mar.6 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has admitted he could say "yes" to a formula one comeback. Clearly disillusioned with perpetual life in the midfield, the two-time champion quit F1 at the end […]
28/01/2019 Alonso eyes F1 paddock return for ‘rest’ Although retired from formula one, Fernando Alonso says he is busier than ever. Just hours ago, the Spaniard and 2018 Le Mans winner also won the Daytona 24 hour race. Later this year, […]
19/06/2018 Indy 500 ‘high priority’ again – Alonso Jun.19 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says tackling the Indy 500 yet again is now a "high priority". When the Spaniard announced he was going to contest last year's fabled US-based oval race, he […]
28/04/2018 Alonso welcomes Button to Le Mans Apr.28 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has welcomed his former McLaren teammate Jenson Button to Le Mans. After Baku, McLaren driver Alonso's world endurance championship campaign kicks off next […]