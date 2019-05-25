Williams says Villeneuve comments ‘irritating’

28/07/2018 Claire Williams considers quitting F1 Jul.28 (GMM) Claire Williams has admitted she is still thinking about quitting as the struggling British team's boss. Former team champion Jacques Villeneuve declared recently that […]
23/07/2018 Last champ Villeneuve says Williams ‘dead’ Jul.23 (GMM) Poor management and unsuited drivers are at the core of Williams' problems. That is the claim of Jacques Villeneuve, who in 1997 became the once-great British team's last […]
22/03/2019 Williams being run with ‘fear and terror’ – Ralf Mar.22 (GMM) Ralf Schumacher, who won all six of his F1 victories with the British team, thinks the problem at Williams could be its management. He told Germany's motorsport-total.com […]
28/04/2015 Claire Williams says father will never retire Apr.28 (GMM) Claire Williams says her legendary father will be "face down on the desk" on the day he retires from his role as team principal. Claire, 38, is now the Grove team's deputy […]
11/09/2017 Frank Williams ‘can no longer travel’ – Claire Sep.11 (GMM) Sir Frank Williams is doing well, according to the F1 team founder's daughter Claire. Today, Claire is the deputy boss of the famous British team, with her famous […]
19/02/2019 2019 Williams car not yet in Barcelona Feb.19 (GMM) Williams' 2019 car is not yet in Barcelona. Dead last in 2018, hopes were high that the once-great British team would begin its recovery this year. But a filming day […]
28/09/2018 Ocon visited Williams factory Sep.28 (GMM) Esteban Ocon's chances of staying in formula one remain alive. It emerged at Sochi that, between Singapore and Russia, the Frenchman visited Williams' headquarters in […]
29/10/2016 Frank Williams battling pneumonia in hospital Oct.29 (GMM) F1 legend and team founder Sir Frank Williams is in hospital battling pneumonia. The news emerged in Mexico City, when team CEO Mike O'Driscoll made a rare appearance in […]