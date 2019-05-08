Wolff could replace Carey as F1 CEO – report

May 8 (GMM) Toto Wolff could be lining up as a potential successor to F1 chief executive Chase Carey.
In Baku, the Mercedes boss did not deny that his contract expires at the end of 2020. Furthermore, it is believed Wolff has an uneasy relationship with Ola Kallenius, who is set to replace Dieter Zetsche at Daimler.
GPToday.net reports that Wolff’s 30 per cent shareholding in Mercedes could be withdrawn, and sources claim the Austrian is “considering his future”.
The report also said current F1 CEO Carey will resign, perhaps after the latest 12 month extension of his contract at the end of 2020.
