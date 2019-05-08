Horner thinks F1 could scrap Friday practice

May 8 (GMM) Another F1 personality is advocating for the scrapping of Friday practice.

After the manhole cover incident in Baku, Daniil Kvyat said the grand prix still progressed smoothly with limited practice.

“Maybe we should just practice on Saturday morning,” he said.

Supporting that idea is Christian Horner, who said a rethink of the race weekend format will be necessary if Liberty Media wants to expand the calendar beyond 21 races.

“If we extend the championship, we have to condense the programme,” he is quoted by Speed Week.

“We saw in Baku that it can work well with just one session. That way, the people and the parts could be brought to the track a little later.

“One session per race weekend should be enough,” said the Red Bull boss.



