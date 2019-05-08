Horner thinks F1 could scrap Friday practice

08/11/2017 Horner opposed to Friday practice axe Nov.8 (GMM) Red Bull boss Christian Horner is not sure scrapping Friday practice is the right way forwards for formula one. Recently, we reported that as Liberty Media eyes pushing […]
06/02/2019 Disgruntled promoters making ‘noise’ – Carey Feb.6 (GMM) Chase Carey, F1's chief executive, says the major group of disgruntled race promoters is making "noise". Earlier, 16 of the sport's 21 race organisers hit out at Liberty […]
08/04/2019 ‘Q4’ qualifying could favour big teams – Steiner Apr.8 (GMM) Another F1 team boss has warned the sport to think carefully before changing the qualifying format. Last week, Red Bull's Christian Horner warned that adding a 'Q4' to the […]
05/07/2018 F1 to meet over 2021 rules at Silverstone Jul.5 (GMM) F1 is now on the cusp of finalising its rules for 2021. It is believed a meeting between Liberty Media, the FIA and the ten teams will take place ahead of the British grand […]
28/01/2019 Liberty Media could sell F1 – report Liberty Media could be looking to sell F1 already. The American company, having bought the rights in 2016 and appointed Chase Carey to replace long-time F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone in […]
07/02/2019 Liberty ‘underestimated’ F1 takeover – Horner Feb.7 (GMM) Liberty Media "underestimated" the task of running F1. That is the view of Red Bull's Christian Horner, who was asked about the latest issues surrounding the current F1 owner […]
09/07/2017 Liberty should buy Silverstone – Brown Jul.9 (GMM) Silverstone could come to regret axing its long-term British grand prix contract. That is the warning of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, mere hours before the circuit-owning […]
07/02/2019 Aero changes will not help overtaking – Horner Feb.7 (GMM) "All the teams would agree" that Liberty Media and the FIA made a mistake by changing the aerodynamic regulations for 2019. That is the view of Red Bull's Christian Horner, […]
15/02/2019 F1 will not scrap Friday practice – promoter Feb.15 (GMM) F1 is not about to scrap Friday practice. That is the claim of Francois Dumontier, boss of the Canadian grand prix in Montreal. This year, negotiations over the 2021 […]
26/08/2018 F1 heading for 2021 engine rules delay Aug.26 (GMM) Plans for all-new engine regulations in 2021 appear to have been scrapped. Liberty Media's F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn hinted at that earlier this weekend, and now team […]