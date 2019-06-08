Abiteboul slams $175m budget cap figure

05/06/2018 F1 is ‘core business’ for Mercedes – Wolff Jun.5 (GMM) Toto Wolff has steered Mercedes away from speculation it could join Ferrari in quitting F1. Amid the dispute over the 2021 rules with Liberty Media and the FIA, Ferrari […]
02/06/2015 Lowe plays down Mercedes’ Monaco blunder Jun.2 (GMM) Mercedes on Tuesday appeared keen to put the strategy blunder of Monaco into the past. The late pitstop cost Lewis Hamilton a sure second career victory in the Principality, […]
17/04/2019 Bratches admits China could get second F1 race Apr.17 (GMM) F1's owner Liberty Media has admitted it could add a second race in China to the calendar. In Shanghai last weekend for the third race of 2019, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff […]
13/09/2017 Liberty eyes F1 budget cap for 2021 Sep.13 (GMM) Liberty Media is looking to introduce a budget cap of EUR 150 million per team from 2021. Germany's Sport Bild reports that the new F1 owner intends to bring in the dramatic […]
15/04/2019 Budget caps ‘will not help F1’ – Villeneuve Apr.15 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve says a budget cap is the wrong direction for F1. With support from the FIA and many teams, the sport's new owner Liberty Media is determined to impose […]
22/01/2019 Liberty continues push for budget cap Jan.22 (GMM) The proposed budget cap remained a hot topic of conversation at the latest meeting of the strategy group. The first strategy group meeting of 2019 took place last week in […]
19/07/2017 Williams bans Villeneuve from motor home Jul.19 (GMM) According to the rumour grapevine, Williams has banned its 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve from the team's motor home at grands prix. French Canadian Villeneuve is now a […]
18/01/2018 Montreal promoter opposes Friday axe plans Jan.18 (GMM) A race promoter says he is basically happy with Liberty Media's new approach as the sport gets together in London this week. Liberty has convened a series of major meetings […]
27/05/2017 Some F1 tracks like ‘carparks’ – Wolff May 27 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he would not necessarily miss some F1 circuits if they fell by the wayside. The sport's new owners Liberty Media have hinted at adding more races to […]