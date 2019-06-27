F1 could change rules for 2020 – Masi

Jun.27 (GMM) F1 race director Michael Masi says the sport’s authorities could consider changes to the sporting regulations for 2020.

The time penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Canada caused a fan and media furore, triggering suggestions Formula 1 must make urgent rule changes.

“We have regulations that are valid for the whole season of 2019,” Masi, who has replaced the late Charlie Whiting, is quoted by France’s Auto Hebdo.

“I don’t think it’s wise to change anything in any sport mid-year,” he said. “Nevertheless, we must study the question. We always try to improve.”

