F1 could change rules for 2020 – Masi

22/06/2018 Whiting plays down Paul Ricard surface concerns Jun.22 (GMM) Charlie Whiting has played down concerns about Paul Ricard's 'patchwork' track surface. Although the French venue has prepared itself for the first grand prix in the country […]
14/03/2019 Charlie Whiting dies in Melbourne Mar.14 (GMM) Charlie Whiting has died in Melbourne. The long-serving FIA race director and official starter passed away in his Melbourne hotel room on Wednesday, just days before the […]
27/03/2017 FIA to investigate Melbourne spectator invasion Mar.27 (GMM) Officials are investigating the invasion of the Albert Park circuit by spectators while F1 cars were still completing their post-race in-laps on Sunday. Winner Sebastian […]
11/09/2018 FIA to look into team alliances Sep.11 (GMM) F1's governing body is keeping an eye on the emergence of alliances between the teams. Haas entered the sport a few years ago in close alliance with Ferrari, and now Sauber […]
20/03/2019 Bottas can be world champion in 2019 – Rosberg Mar.20 (GMM) Nico Rosberg thinks Valtteri Bottas can keep charging towards the world championship in 2019. Written off after his bad 2018 campaign, Finn Bottas got his season off to the […]
29/04/2016 FIA confirms ‘Aeroscreen’ under consideration Apr.29 (GMM) The FIA has now confirmed that Red Bull's 'Aeroscreen' concept is in the running to be introduced in formula one. Daniel Ricciardo tested the windshield-style driver cockpit […]
22/10/2016 Rivals want new rule amid Verstappen controversy Oct.22 (GMM) Max Verstappen found himself the hot topic of conversation yet again, this time behind closed doors during a lengthy drivers' briefing in Austin. The latest controversy […]
24/05/2018 FIA clears up Ferrari oil consumption rumour May 24 (GMM) F1's governing body has clarified how oil may be consumed by F1 cars. Earlier, Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda had said the FIA needed to urgently clarify "grey areas", […]
02/11/2016 Vettel off the hook after ‘profuse’ apologies Nov.2 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is off the hook after making a series of apologies to Charlie Whiting and the FIA. F1's governing body had been looking into the tirade of expletives blasted […]