20/07/2018 Haas boss denies Kubica rumours Jul.20 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has rejected speculation Haas might sign up Robert Kubica for 2019. Pole Kubica is the reserve driver at Williams this year, but he makes no secret of his […]
06/08/2018 Haas to consider Grosjean seat ‘after summer’ Aug.6 (GMM) Haas is still giving little away about the future of Romain Grosjean. It is believed Kevin Magnussen, at least, has done enough to stay with the American team for 2019. Boss […]
05/11/2015 Haas almost signed Magnussen for 2016 Nov.5 (GMM) Ousted McLaren reserve Kevin Magnussen's tattered F1 career was almost rescued by Haas, it has emerged. After a single year of racing, and then serving as reserve for most of […]
25/03/2018 Haas hits back after ‘Ferrari clone’ jibe Mar.25 (GMM) Haas figures have hit back at Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard said the American team's 2018 car is a "Ferrari clone". Haas has emerged as a contender to be 'best of the […]
13/09/2018 Magnussen to stay at Haas in 2019 – report Sep.13 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen looks set to be retained by Haas for the 2019 season. While his teammate Romain Grosjean has had more of a struggle, the American team is openly happy with […]
23/06/2018 Haas boss Steiner says Grosjean back on form Jun.23 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has boosted his chances of staying at Haas for 2019. Earlier, the less handsomely paid Kevin Magnussen looked easily the best Haas driver of 2019, as […]
19/04/2018 Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner Apr.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019. Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this […]
02/10/2017 Boss defends ‘bad boy’ Magnussen Oct.2 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's boss has defended the under-fire Danish driver. In Hungary, Haas driver Magnussen famously told Nico Hulkenberg to "suck my b-lls", after the German called […]
23/05/2019 No ‘team orders’ after Haas drivers clash May 23 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says Haas still has "two equal drivers". After Barcelona, there were rumours that Romain Grosjean was the American team's favourite. Boss Steiner was […]