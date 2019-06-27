Steiner plays down Haas driver change rumours

Jun.27 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has played down speculation Haas will have a change of drivers for 2020.

The American team seems happy with Kevin Magnussen, but rumours suggest Romain Grosjean could be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez, or Robert Kubica.

But team boss Steiner told AS newspaper that Haas is happy with its drivers.

“They have their bad days, and when we want to go in another direction we will make changes, but there is no point in changing just to change,” he said.

“In our league, there are not many options for better drivers,” added Steiner.

When it was hinted that Fernando Alonso may be looking for a way back into Formula 1, Steiner answered: “Drivers of that level have to want to go to your team.

“You cannot go to them, because they would never be happy and it would end up doing more harm than good,” he added.



