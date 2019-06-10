Father ‘retweets’ article about Verstappen leaving Red Bull

23/02/2017 Verstappen ready for F1 title – Marko Feb.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Max Verstappen is ready to battle for the F1 title. This week, 19-year-old Max's father Jos said he thinks the young Dutchman needs another year […]
29/08/2017 Angry Verstappen has nowhere to go – Mateschitz Aug.29 (GMM) Team owner Dietrich Mateschitz is adamant Red Bull is not going to imminently lose Max Verstappen. That is despite the fact the angry and frustrated rhetoric from the […]
09/06/2019 Marko ‘worried’ Red Bull could lose Verstappen Jun.9 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted he is "worried" Max Verstappen may leave Red Bull. "Of course I am," the Red Bull driver manager told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport. He is […]
02/09/2017 Verstappen’s father in Mercedes talks at Monza Sep.2 (GMM) High-level meetings at Monza could affect the future of Max Verstappen in formula one. Bild newspaper reports that the Red Bull driver's father Jos met with Mercedes boss […]
04/10/2017 Verstappen can win again in 2017 – Lammers Oct.4 (GMM) Max Verstappen could win another race before the end of the 2017 season. That is the view of former F1 driver Jan Lammers, who like the 20-year-old Red Bull driver is […]
12/11/2018 Red Bull says Ocon ‘lucky to escape with a shove’ Nov.12 (GMM) Max Verstappen has found support from within his team for his behaviour after the Brazilian grand prix. The Dutchman was sentenced to two days of FIA community service after […]
11/10/2017 Wolff hits back at Marko over ‘style’ comment Oct.11 (GMM) Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit back at his Red Bull counterpart Dr Helmut Marko. At Suzuka, Marko slammed Wolff for lacking "style" by meeting with Jos Verstappen, the […]
09/05/2016 Max pledged ‘long term’ future to Red Bull – Jos May 9 (GMM) Despite Mercedes and Ferrari's obvious interest, Jos Verstappen says his son Max has pledged his "long term" future to Red Bull. The Verstappen and Red Bull camps shocked the […]
06/05/2016 Red Bull waiting to decide future with Renault May 6 (GMM) Red Bull is waiting until Canada before turning its attention to the future of its deal with engine supplier Renault. After a tumultuous semi-works relationship came to a […]