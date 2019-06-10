Father ‘retweets’ article about Verstappen leaving Red Bull

Jun.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen’s father has ‘retweeted’ a news article about the Dutchman potentially leaving Red Bull.

On Sunday, we reported Dr Helmut Marko’s quote in La Gazzetta dello Sport that said the Red Bull boss was “worried” about losing Verstappen to a rival.

“At the moment there is only one car that is winning and it is Mercedes,” he also said.

When asked about the article and the fact that his father Jos had ‘retweeted’ it on Twitter, Verstappen said in Canada: “There is a lot in this article, but in the end I am the driver, not my father.”

However, Max would not rule out a scenario in which he could leave Red Bull.

His current contract runs until the end of 2020, although Marko has admitted it contains performance clauses.

“I am satisfied where I am, but we can perform better,” he said.

“I believe in the project with Honda. Everyone is working hard to make the car faster, so let’s see what level we have at the next races.

“If we have more power, and the car becomes better balanced, then the situation will change,” Max added.

Two weeks ago in Monaco, Verstappen diced with Lewis Hamilton for victory, but he had a tougher time on the long straights in Canada.

“I knew we would have trouble in Montreal,” he said.

“Last year we were competitive here, but our car was then better than Mercedes and Ferrari and I cannot say that now.

“It’s no secret that we need to improve. We have known our position since the beginning of the season, so the results have not surprised anyone in the team.”

Related News

  • 23/02/2017 Verstappen ready for F1 title – Marko Feb.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Max Verstappen is ready to battle for the F1 title. This week, 19-year-old Max's father Jos said he thinks the young Dutchman needs another year […]
  • 29/08/2017 Angry Verstappen has nowhere to go – Mateschitz Aug.29 (GMM) Team owner Dietrich Mateschitz is adamant Red Bull is not going to imminently lose Max Verstappen. That is despite the fact the angry and frustrated rhetoric from the […]
  • 09/06/2019 Marko ‘worried’ Red Bull could lose Verstappen Jun.9 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted he is "worried" Max Verstappen may leave Red Bull. "Of course I am," the Red Bull driver manager told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport. He is […]
  • 02/09/2017 Verstappen’s father in Mercedes talks at Monza Sep.2 (GMM) High-level meetings at Monza could affect the future of Max Verstappen in formula one. Bild newspaper reports that the Red Bull driver's father Jos met with Mercedes boss […]
  • 04/10/2017 Verstappen can win again in 2017 – Lammers Oct.4 (GMM) Max Verstappen could win another race before the end of the 2017 season. That is the view of former F1 driver Jan Lammers, who like the 20-year-old Red Bull driver is […]
  • 12/11/2018 Red Bull says Ocon ‘lucky to escape with a shove’ Nov.12 (GMM) Max Verstappen has found support from within his team for his behaviour after the Brazilian grand prix. The Dutchman was sentenced to two days of FIA community service after […]
  • 11/10/2017 Wolff hits back at Marko over ‘style’ comment Oct.11 (GMM) Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit back at his Red Bull counterpart Dr Helmut Marko. At Suzuka, Marko slammed Wolff for lacking "style" by meeting with Jos Verstappen, the […]
  • 09/05/2016 Max pledged ‘long term’ future to Red Bull – Jos May 9 (GMM) Despite Mercedes and Ferrari's obvious interest, Jos Verstappen says his son Max has pledged his "long term" future to Red Bull. The Verstappen and Red Bull camps shocked the […]
  • 06/05/2016 Red Bull waiting to decide future with Renault May 6 (GMM) Red Bull is waiting until Canada before turning its attention to the future of its deal with engine supplier Renault. After a tumultuous semi-works relationship came to a […]
  • 11/05/2016 Ricciardo expects Red Bull-Renault to stay together May 11 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo thinks it is "likely" Red Bull and Renault will stick together beyond this season. The parties ended their semi-works partnership amid acrimony last year, […]