Father ‘retweets’ article about Verstappen leaving Red Bull

Jun.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen’s father has ‘retweeted’ a news article about the Dutchman potentially leaving Red Bull.

On Sunday, we reported Dr Helmut Marko’s quote in La Gazzetta dello Sport that said the Red Bull boss was “worried” about losing Verstappen to a rival.

“At the moment there is only one car that is winning and it is Mercedes,” he also said.

When asked about the article and the fact that his father Jos had ‘retweeted’ it on Twitter, Verstappen said in Canada: “There is a lot in this article, but in the end I am the driver, not my father.”

However, Max would not rule out a scenario in which he could leave Red Bull.

His current contract runs until the end of 2020, although Marko has admitted it contains performance clauses.

“I am satisfied where I am, but we can perform better,” he said.

“I believe in the project with Honda. Everyone is working hard to make the car faster, so let’s see what level we have at the next races.

“If we have more power, and the car becomes better balanced, then the situation will change,” Max added.

Two weeks ago in Monaco, Verstappen diced with Lewis Hamilton for victory, but he had a tougher time on the long straights in Canada.

“I knew we would have trouble in Montreal,” he said.

“Last year we were competitive here, but our car was then better than Mercedes and Ferrari and I cannot say that now.

“It’s no secret that we need to improve. We have known our position since the beginning of the season, so the results have not surprised anyone in the team.”



