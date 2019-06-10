Todt invites drivers to Paris for rules meeting

Jun.10 (GMM) Jean Todt has invited F1 drivers to the FIA’s Paris headquarters to discuss the 2021 rules.

In Montreal, the draft regulations for 2021, championed by Liberty Media, began doing the rounds.

But five time world champion Lewis Hamilton says the changes made since he debuted in 2007 have been largely negative.

“I think in general the decisions have not been great in all those years,” he said.

“You’ve got Liberty that’s taken over and we still have the same issues.”

The Spanish sports newspaper Marca claims that in reaction to similar criticisms made by other drivers, FIA president Todt has invited the drivers to Place de la Concorde for a meeting next Thursday.

“It will be interesting to see how many go,” said correspondent Marco Canseco.

Hamilton, though, says the F1 drivers are more united than ever before, with every driver on the grid now members of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

“Unfortunately, the technical regulations are done by the people with power and we generally have little to no say as to what changes will take place,” he said.

“Ultimately, we know what it’s like to race, we know what the challenges are, and so we’re very open to being a part of it and contributing our ideas.”



