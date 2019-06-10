Todt invites drivers to Paris for rules meeting

12/04/2019 Hard to overtake at Zandvoort – Hamilton Apr.12 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has welcomed F1's speculated return to Zandvoort for 2020, but notes that the former grand prix circuit is hard to overtake on. With official confirmation […]
15/02/2019 F1 will not scrap Friday practice – promoter Feb.15 (GMM) F1 is not about to scrap Friday practice. That is the claim of Francois Dumontier, boss of the Canadian grand prix in Montreal. This year, negotiations over the 2021 […]
18/01/2018 Montreal promoter opposes Friday axe plans Jan.18 (GMM) A race promoter says he is basically happy with Liberty Media's new approach as the sport gets together in London this week. Liberty has convened a series of major meetings […]
12/06/2017 Lauda agrees 25 races too many for F1 Jun.12 (GMM) Niki Lauda has backed top drivers Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton over criticising plans to expand the F1 race calendar. Under the watch of new F1 owners Liberty Media, […]
16/10/2017 Mayor says Pirelli wants to buy Interlagos Oct.16 (GMM) Pirelli could be looking to buy the Brazilian grand prix venue at Interlagos. That is the claim of the Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, following a visit to […]
21/07/2018 Miami GP set for 2020 delay Jul.21 (GMM) The new grand prix in Miami looks set to be postponed for a year. Liberty Media wanted the race to take place in 2019, but Auto Motor und Sport claims that after the latest […]
15/04/2019 Budget caps ‘will not help F1’ – Villeneuve Apr.15 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve says a budget cap is the wrong direction for F1. With support from the FIA and many teams, the sport's new owner Liberty Media is determined to impose […]
06/12/2016 Wehrlein on pole for Mercedes seat Dec.6 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein appears to be in pole position to step up and become Lewis Hamilton's new teammate at Mercedes for 2017. The news comes as team chiefs got together at […]
07/06/2019 Ericsson shows how F1 must improve – Sainz Jun.7 (GMM) Marcus Ericsson is a good example of how Formula 1 must improve. That is the view of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz, as the new rules for 2021 begin to shape up this weekend in […]