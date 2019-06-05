Gasly ‘continuing to improve’ – Horner

Jun.5 (GMM) Red Bull is continuing to support Pierre Gasly.
After a tough start to life at Red Bull Racing for the Frenchman, Dr Helmut Marko this week rubbished speculation that Nico Hulkenberg is lining up to replace Gasly.
Team boss Christian Horner says he is also increasingly happy with the former Toro Rosso driver.
“Pierre continues to improve,” he told La Presse. “He has progressed every weekend this year and we think he can now fight with those who have been ahead so far.”
Gasly, who at 23 is two years older than his teammate Max Verstappen, also thinks he is improving.
“At the beginning of the season, my driving style did not suit the car’s setup. I think we have found something that suits me better, although I still have to correct some details in my style,” he said.
“But the work is now starting to pay off and I feel that the best is yet to come. The car is getting closer to the best ones, the engine is gaining power, so I hope I can soon fight for places on the podium.”
