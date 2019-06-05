Two current races must go in 2020 – Carey

11/05/2019 Carey set to announce Zandvoort deal May 11 (GMM) F1 is poised to confirm Zandvoort's place on the 2020 calendar. We have learned that F1 chief executive Chase Carey is travelling to the Netherlands on Tuesday to announce […]
05/06/2018 F1 ‘wants to go to Vietnam’ – Carey Jun.5 (GMM) Vietnam looks set to join Miami as a new grand prix on the calendar in the near future. Liberty Media's Chase Carey has said he wants Europe to remain the bedrock of F1 […]
07/07/2017 Silverstone to axe British GP on Tuesday Jul.7 (GMM) Silverstone bosses are expected to axe their British grand prix contract within days. The Sun newspaper reports that the call to cancel the historic race after 2019 could […]
04/05/2017 London admits talks for F1 car ‘showcase’ May 4 (GMM) Plans are afoot for a demonstration of F1 cars in London ahead of this year's British grand prix. It is over a decade since the last such event took place in the capital, but […]
21/03/2019 Work begins on Vietnam F1 track Mar.21 (GMM) Work on Vietnam's new F1 circuit for 2020 began this week. DPA news agency says FIA president Jean Todt was on hand for the ground breaking ceremony in Hanoi. He admitted […]
14/11/2018 F1 has ‘other options’ to British GP – Carey Nov.14 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted a cloud still hangs over the future of the British grand prix. Last year, Silverstone's owner, the British Racing Drivers' Club, exercised a break […]
10/05/2019 Ecclestone backs 21-race calendar for 2020 May 10 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has backed the move to keep the F1 calendar at 21 races. With Vietnam and Zandvoort reportedly coming in, it was expected Liberty Media's push to expand […]
07/11/2018 Monza gets F1 funding boost for 2020 Nov.7 (GMM) Monza's chances of keeping the fabled Italian grand prix on the F1 calendar have received a boost. According to Corriere dello Sport, the local Lombardy region has committed […]
31/01/2018 Nurburgring wants 2019 F1 return Jan.31 (GMM) The Nurburgring has indicated it wants to return to the F1 calendar in 2019. Although there was no German grand prix at all in 2015 or 2017, the country is returning to the […]
12/12/2018 Barcelona hopes for new F1 contract Dec.12 (GMM) Organisers of the Spanish grand prix are still not sure they will reach a new agreement with Liberty Media. Vicenc Aguilera, the Circuit de Catalunya boss, told Spanish […]