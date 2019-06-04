Hamilton eyes five more years in F1

Jun.4 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he “definitely” has five more seasons of Formula 1 in him.
The Mercedes driver is now a five time world champion, meaning that he could beat Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven titles within three years.
“Michael retired when he was 38. I’m 33,” Hamilton, who is actually 34, told David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
“I can definitely do five years. I’ve got to keep going for as long as I can basically — until I’m not enjoying it.”
Hamilton also admitted that he has struggled with some “mental issues” throughout his fifteen seasons to date on the grid.
“It’s something I’ve never really spoken about but you often do suffer from mental issues – instabilities – and keeping yourself together when you hit rock bottom, which you do as an athlete,” he said.
If Hamilton does go on for five or more years, it is likely his main challenger will be Max Verstappen, who is 13 years his junior.
“To be honest, I’m still waiting for the real battle against Lewis,” the 21-year-old Dutchman told F1 Racing magazine.
