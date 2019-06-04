McLaren split possible for Alonso’s next Indy tilt
Jun.4 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has admitted he could split with McLaren for his next attempt to win the Indy 500.
With a full McLaren entry, the Spaniard failed even to qualify for the recent Indy 500.
With victory, Alonso intended to become only the second driver in history to complete the ‘triple crown’ of wins at Monaco, Indy and Le Mans.
But he admits the next attempt might not be with McLaren.
“I don’t know,” Alonso is quoted by Speed Week. “I have to see what options are available.
“If I do Indy again, I’ll look at the possibilities and then choose the most competitive one.”
What Alonso will now do is rule out tackling the entire Indycar season. McLaren supremo Zak Brown has already said the full season for the brand in 2020 is “unlikely” in the wake of the Indy 500 debacle.
“If I do Indy, it’s just that race,” Alonso said.
“The whole season is too big a commitment with all the races and the preparation.”
Brown also acknowledges the possibility that Alonso will do the Indy 500 in future without McLaren.
“We would like to try again, and preferably with Fernando,” he said.
“Fernando wants to win the 500 and there is no question there are outstanding teams there. Based on our discussions, I say Fernando wants to win with McLaren.”
Brown seems much happier with McLaren’s progress this year in Formula 1 with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.
“The drivers are doing an excellent job, we’re quick on pit stops now, so you can feel the team’s coming together,” he said.
“We have Andreas Seidl now, and James Key who has joined us, so I feel I’ve got all the right players on the field so to speak. Now we just need to put our heads down and execute.”
