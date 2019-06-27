Hartley is reserve driver for two F1 teams

02/05/2018 Le Mans will make Alonso ‘tired’ – Hartley May 2 (GMM) Brendon Hartley is expecting Fernando Alonso to be "pretty tired" as his split duties between F1 and Le Mans racing kick off. Spaniard Alonso is already at Spa Francorchamps, […]
21/10/2017 Hartley in running for 2018 seat – Marko Oct.21 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted for the first time that Brendon Hartley is in the running for a 2018 seat at Toro Rosso. Officially, the New Zealander, Le Mans winner and works […]
08/01/2019 Hartley’s father slams Ferrari ‘rumours’ Jan.8 (GMM) Brendon Hartley's father has slammed "rumours" the ousted Toro Rosso racer will become a simulator driver for Ferrari. After a year on the grid, Le Mans winner Hartley has […]
13/11/2017 2018 Hartley deal not set in stone Nov.13 (GMM) A 2018 deal to race for Toro Rosso is not yet set in stone for Brendon Hartley. One media source reported from Brazil that while Pierre Gasly is definitely set to drive for […]
08/06/2018 Candidates line up to replace Hartley Jun.8 (GMM) The candidates may be piling up, but Brendon Hartley is for now sidestepping rumours he is set to be replaced at Toro Rosso. In recent days, McLaren junior Lando Norris was […]
19/10/2017 Hartley prepares for ‘big step’ in Austin Oct.19 (GMM) Brendon Hartley has admitted getting up to speed straight away in Austin will be difficult. Toro Rosso owner Red Bull has signed the New Zealander and Le Mans winner to […]
07/12/2018 Hartley thought he had ‘long term contract’ Dec.7 (GMM) His F1 adventure may be over for now, but Brendon Hartley says his motor racing career is still very much alive. Having been given a second chance by Red Bull and Toro Rosso, […]
17/10/2017 Kvyat’s F1 return could be one-off – rumour Oct.17 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat's F1 return this weekend could be fleeting. The Russian was recently stepped down by Toro Rosso team owner Red Bull, making way for the debut of Frenchman […]
24/05/2018 Hartley ‘surprised’ by Toro Rosso axe rumours May 24 (GMM) Brendon Hartley says rumours of his impending F1 demise "surprised" him. After Barcelona, rumours started doing the rounds that Toro Rosso owner Red Bull was considering […]