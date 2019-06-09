Marko slams Pirelli over 2019 ‘Mercedes tyres’

10/07/2017 Red Bull takes up option on Sainz contract Jul.10 (GMM) Carlos Sainz and Red Bull have confirmed that the Spaniard is definitely under contract to drive for Toro Rosso in 2018. The news clarifies the 'drama' in Austria at the […]
20/02/2019 Grosjean hits out at new tyre blanket rule Feb.20 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has criticised a change to the tyre rules for 2019. Pirelli says teams may no longer run temperatures of more than 80 degrees in the heating blankets for the […]
01/09/2016 Teams could reject new Pirelli tyre – report Sep.1 (GMM) Pirelli's plans to introduce a new construction for its tyres in 2016 could be rejected by the teams. The new construction, tested with the 'soft' compound in practice […]
28/02/2019 Verstappen keeping quiet ahead of 2019 season Feb.28 (GMM) Max Verstappen has suddenly gone very quiet about progress at Red Bull-Honda. Prior to driving the newly Honda-powered 2019 Red Bull, the energy drink owned team including […]
07/09/2015 ‘Relief’ as Hamilton keeps Monza win Sep.7 (GMM) Toto Wolff admitted to relief on Sunday evening after a long and crucial meeting with the stewards. Lewis Hamilton's Monza victory was in doubt because Pirelli, supported by […]
22/07/2015 Early season criticism ‘not pleasant’ – Kvyat Jul.22 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has admitted to some relief that his difficulties of early 2015 are now behind him. After stepping up from his rookie season with Toro Rosso to the big team Red […]