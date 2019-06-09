Marko slams Pirelli over 2019 ‘Mercedes tyres’

Jun.9 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has lost his temper with the tyre situation in Formula 1 this year.

He has branded the thinner-treaded tyres for 2019, which are causing problems for many teams up and down the grid, as “Mercedes tyres”.

“Unfortunately our drink cans are not delivered with tyres,” Marko told Auto Bild.

“Seriously, only one team benefits from these tyres and it is Mercedes.”

The basic construction of the Pirelli tyres was changed from 2018 to 2019, and many teams now complain about not being able to bring them up to temperature.

“Mercedes was the only team to benefit from this stupid tyre change,” Marko is also quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Nine teams have problems, one does not. Whose idea was it to change them? Mercedes! Because they were constantly blistering.”

It is believed Ferrari supports Marko’s complaint, with team boss Mattia Binotto saying: “It is bad for the show.”

Pirelli, though, is not bowing to the pressure.

“We reduced the thickness of the tread for safety reasons and we will not change it this year,” said Mario Isola.

“We will make changes for 2020 based on the experience we accumulate this year. And maybe that will involve the thickness of the tread.”

