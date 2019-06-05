‘Mature’ Kvyat tipped for top team return

29/10/2017 Tost, Sainz tip Kvyat to rebuild F1 career Oct.29 (GMM) Franz Tost and Carlos Sainz have tipped Daniil Kvyat to bounce back from his axe from the Red Bull programme. The young Russian quickly scaled the peak of the energy drink […]
14/12/2017 Ricciardo determined to improve in 2018 Dec.14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says he is determined to improve in 2018. The Australian remains highly rated, and is wanted by Red Bull for a new contract in 2019 even though he is […]
13/03/2019 Kvyat not ruling out Red Bull comeback Mar.13 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is not ruling out a shock return to Red Bull Racing. Dr Helmut Marko, the manager of the Red Bull driver programme, says the Russian driver's return to Toro […]
23/10/2016 Next Red Bull youngsters not ready for F1 – Horner Oct.23 (GMM) The 2017 grid is continuing to take shape, as the driver 'silly season' edges more crucial steps forward at the scene of the US grand prix. The latest piece of the puzzle to […]
05/04/2015 Vergne sees ‘chance’ for 2016 return Apr.5 (GMM) Jean-Eric Vergne says he will try to return to the F1 grid in 2016. The Frenchman was dropped by Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso at the end of last year, and he is now a […]
28/05/2016 Kvyat says F1 future ‘in my hands now’ May 28 (GMM) According to the latest paddock whispers, Daniil Kvyat could be heading for the exit of Red Bull's F1 programme. Recently relegated from the top team to Toro Rosso, […]
24/01/2019 Schumacher needs super license points in 2019 Jan.24 (GMM) The system for awarding F1 'super licenses' to aspiring drivers could see Mick Schumacher left off the grid for 2020. Many are tipping the 19-year-old son of F1 legend […]
04/06/2019 ‘Light at end of tunnel’ for Williams now Jun.4 (GMM) Six races into Williams' abysmal 2019 campaign, there is finally "light at the end of the tunnel". That is the claim of team boss Claire Williams, even though George Russell […]
27/09/2017 Sponsor says Kvyat out for ‘two races only’ Sep.27 (GMM) A Toro Rosso sponsor says Daniil Kvyat could be back in the car in a month. The junior Red Bull team has announced that Kvyat has been sidelined for "the next grands prix" […]
21/03/2019 Alguersuari felt like ‘a puppet’ in F1 Mar.21 (GMM) Former F1 driver Jaime Alguersuari says the top category of motor racing turns drivers into "a puppet". The Spaniard, now 28, raced for Toro Rosso until he was ousted in […]