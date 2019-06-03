Mercedes staying in F1 until 2025 – report

Jun.3 (GMM) Mercedes’ future in F1 looks secure beyond 2020.

Currently, the teams are locked in tense negotiations with Liberty Media for the new Concorde Agreement.

On paper, June is the deadline for the publication of the 2021 rules, but publicly the teams are not confident it will get done on time.

“I’m sure something is going to be presented,” said Red Bull’s Christian Horner. “It will probably be nowhere near what actually gets signed.”

But notwithstanding the retirement of Dieter Zetsche, it appears that the newly Ola Kallenius-led Daimler board continues to back Mercedes’ participation beyond 2020.

Corriere dello Sport reports that the German brand has decided to stay on the grid until at least 2025.

“The German brand will therefore not move to the Le Mans program but will continue with Formula 1 and embark on the new path in Formula E,” said correspondent Fulvio Solms.



