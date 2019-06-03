F1 ‘dream’ almost over for young drivers – Villeneuve

23/03/2018 Kubica may sabotage Williams car – Villeneuve Mar.23 (GMM) Robert Kubica may deliberately sabotage Williams' progress in order to boost his chances of returning to the grid. That is the sensational claim made by outspoken former […]
03/04/2018 Sirotkin denies Kubica ‘sabotage’ claims Apr.3 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has played down claims Robert Kubica could campaign to derail his formula one career. Recently, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve warned that as he […]
07/11/2016 F1 will show Stroll how to suffer – Villeneuve Nov.7 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has warned countryman Lance Stroll that his toughest challenges lie ahead in F1. Just like Villeneuve in 1996, Stroll is a young Canadian with a famous […]
05/07/2017 Stroll’s private testing ‘not fair’ – Villeneuve Jul.5 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has hit out at the private testing programme being enjoyed this year by controversial F1 rookie Lance Stroll. After vicious early-season criticism of the […]
07/07/2017 Williams defends Stroll’s private tests Jul.7 (GMM) The next steps in Lance Stroll's private test programme are not known. This week, ex-Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve criticised his former team for organising private […]
16/11/2017 Villeneuve, Montoya, question Kubica comeback Nov.16 (GMM) Two former F1 drivers have cast doubt on Robert Kubica's ability to successfully return to formula one next year. More authoritative sources are now joining French […]
08/05/2017 Vettel’s brother makes racing debut May 8 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel's brother is taking his first steps in the world of professional motor racing. The 2017 championship leader's 18-year-old brother Fabian has made his debut […]
21/06/2017 Carey plays down 2018 ‘triple header’ Jun.21 (GMM) Chase Carey has played down the 'triple header' that will take place in F1 next year. On the bustling 21-race calendar for 2018, three events - France, Austria and Britain - […]
01/12/2017 No ‘triple header’ races after 2018 – Brawn Dec.1 (GMM) Ross Brawn says F1 wants to avoid organising 'triple header' races in future. Mid next year, during its first-ever 21 race calendar, the schedule will for the first time […]
25/04/2015 Manor ‘not worthy of F1’ – Villeneuve Apr.25 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has joined Bernie Ecclestone in admitting his opposition to the Manor team. In Bahrain last week, when asked if he is happy the former Marussia team […]