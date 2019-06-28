Red Bull dumps junior driver Ticktum

Jun.28 (GMM) Dan Ticktum has been dumped from Red Bull’s famous driver programme.

The 20-year-old Briton had been touted for a future at Toro Rosso, and was spending 2019 with Red Bull’s support in the Japanese Super Formula series.

But Ticktum has now lost that seat, with Red Bull driver manager Dr Helmut Marko confirming to Speed Week: “He is no longer a member of our programme.”

Marko also clarified that Ticktum did not quit, but was ousted.

It is believed Ticktum has been dumped for performance reasons, while Gerhard Berger’s nephew Lucas Auer remains in Super Formula with Red Bull’s ongoing backing.

“He (Auer) gave away second place in Sugo, but his form curve is pointing upwards,” Marko said.



